Rizek and Luis Roberto define Botafogo’s turn over Inter as ‘epic’: ‘Game for the history of Brazilian football’

Presenter André Rizek, from “Redação SporTV”, did not skimp on adjectives to define Botafogo’s victory over Internacional by 3-2 this Sunday, in Beira-Rio, with one less. The journalist praised Glorioso’s feat and considered that the match should go down in Brazilian football history for the way it was.

– It was the main achievement of a team in this Brazilian. There was Fluminense 5×4 Atlético-MG, but no team faced as many adversities as Botafogo. He left behind a team that was undefeated with its current coach for 14 games and managed, with one less since the 7 minutes of the first half, and without his coach, in the opponent’s house, to turn a 2-0 defeat that seemed to be net and right for 3 to 2. What Botafogo did yesterday was something epic! It is a game for the history of Brazilian football – exclaimed Rizek.

– A journey that will not be forgotten. A lot of people can just pull for the mess that happened at the end of the game, but I want to treat it as something less than what Botafogo did. What Botafogo did yesterday in Beira-Rio was a very serious business. He had a lot of heart, a lot of lungs, they ran a lot, he had strategy and a little luck too, which doesn’t hurt anyone. Everything Botafogo needs for an epic game the team did yesterday – he added.

Narrator Luis Roberto agreed with the presenter and recalled the importance of the result for the Botafogo project under the management of John Textor.

– Botafogo’s victory yesterday can easily be defined as epic. It would be under normal conditions, but it was a comeback with one less in the entire game. A sensational victory for a club that last week experienced the approach of marginals who went there to piss off and are now saying that they were responsible for the turnaround. I still have to hear that – recalled Luis Roberto, referring to the invasion of the CT last Wednesday.

– Congratulations to Glorioso, it is a victory of a project that is in progress. Botafogo is under construction and everything indicates that it will be a lasting construction. The crowd has to have that discernment. Yesterday we had a donation, a delivery within the game proposal and what was possible to do, impeccable. It’s an epic victory indeed! – concluded the TV Globo narrator.