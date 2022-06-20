Róger Guedes is again elected Crack of the Game at Corinthians: “Sequence is fundamental” | Corinthians

Róger Guedes celebrated the chances he has received from Vitor Pereira at Corinthians in recent games. The striker was considered for the second consecutive match, this Sunday, in the victory against Goiás, the Craque do Jogo in a Globo vote.

– Happy again, thank you for the award, happy to help the team. I was working, it was his (coach) option not to put me in some games, but it goes from coach to coach. Thank God he was able to choose me in the games now. I had a sequel, that’s key. Every athlete needs minutes to gain confidence, and we’ve been showing that on the field – said the player.

Best moments of Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás for the 13th round of the Brasileirão

Although he didn’t score the winning goal – Fábio Santos took the penalty – Róger Guedes was participative and one of the attacking players who created the most chances of danger in the confrontation.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

more than Corinthians

+ View player ratings

1 of 2 Róger Guedes complains during a match against Goiás — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Róger Guedes complains during a match against Goiás — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

Last month, Vítor Pereira and Róger Guedes went on a collision course after statements by both sides about the striker’s reserve status.

The player would like to have more minutes, and the coach explained that in some games he didn’t have confidence in Róger Guedes and that he also saw the need for more fighting in training and games.

The situation began to change at the end of last month, and Róger Guedes was a starter in the last six games of the team and is consolidating himself in the team.

Next Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, against Santos, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, at home, he should start playing once again. For the Brasileirão, next Saturday, however, he will be absent due to suspension due to card accumulation.

The victory took Corinthians to the same 25 points as leader Palmeiras. The team is in second place by goal difference.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction