Ronaldo alters Valladolid’s shield receives criticism from fans; see | spanish football

After Ronaldo’s announcement, made in April, Valladolid carried out this Monday, the institution’s 94th anniversary, the change of its shield. The club, which has Phenomenon as its owner, has used the same emblem since 1998.

The new crest has a much more minimalist design than the previous one and was presented as an evolution, “reflecting a new era for the club”, despite being very similar to the club’s first coat of arms, created in 1928.

After the announcement of the change, made by Ronaldo about two months ago, the Valladolid fans had already shown themselves against the decision. at the party of access back to the first division of the Spanish Championshipbanners and shouts with the words “the shield is not touched” were exposed.

With the implementation of the change, the club’s followers were not forgiving on social media. Valladolid’s official Twitter, which made an announcement with a sequence of videos explaining the historical research carried out for the creation of the new shield, received a series of messages of disapproval.