Rooster fans sing homophobic chants at Mineirão

Atlético fans, who host Flamengo at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, this Sunday (19), used homophobic expressions in the stadium, during the entrance of Flamengo players on the field.

The game is valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Complaintable

In case of an official complaint, the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) can punish the Minas Gerais club with a fine, for example, as has happened with other associations.

In August 2019, the Court ruled that clubs could be punished with loss of points and/or a fine in cases of homophobic screams being sung in stadiums. The referees and assistants themselves are instructed to report when this happens.

foreseen punishment

The team can be framed in article 243-G of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (CBJD) – “practicing discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous act, related to prejudice due to ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of elderly person or disabled”, as well as the gaucho club.

The penalty foreseen is suspension for the period of 120 to 360 days to the violators, in addition to payment of a fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand. If convicted, clubs can still lose points.