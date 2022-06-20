Santander has 5,000 scholarships for online course with certificate

The Santander Universities program has open enrollment for 100% scholarships in online professional courses at Harvard Business Publishing. There are three programs available, “Fundamentals of Business”, “Professional Career Preparation” and “Self Management”, each lasting nine weeks. Classes are offered in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

Interested parties must apply by September 28, 2022.

The aim of the program is for participants to gain “new concepts and skills to develop their professional careers” through practical courses. To apply for the scholarships, you must be over 18 years of age, be fluent in Portuguese, English or Spanish and be a resident of one of the following countries: Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Spain, United States, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom or Uruguay.

The programs offer personalized content, virtual debates accompanied by facilitators, interactions, practical exercises among the participants. As the programs are offered to a number of countries, Brazilian students who are fluent in English or Spanish can take advantage of the programs in other languages ​​to train their languages ​​and, at the same time, build networking with other students from different countries.

Program contents

Business Fundamentals

Class content: Fundamentals of Finance; Business Case Development; Marketing Fundamentals; Performance measurement; Negotiation; Customer Focus.

Per the program page, students will learn the core fundamentals of finance, marketing decision making, communication and other skills with a focus on aligning and consistent work, more effectively understanding the customer, and how to prepare and conduct a negotiation.

Preparation for a professional career

Class content: Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging; Definition of goals; Innovation and Creativity; Leveraging your networks; Presentation Skills and Feedback Fundamentals.

According to the program page, students will learn how to build an inclusive network and culture, understand why goals matter, different types of goals and how to align them with the organization’s goals, build trust to give and receive effective feedback, develop natural curiosity for smart risk decision making.

self management

Lesson Content: Career Management, Decision Making, Difficult Interactions, Persuading Others, Stress Management, Time Management.

According to the program page, students will learn how to manage a rewarding career, self-awareness, find opportunities and challenges in careers, how to make smarter and more objective choices, how to get better results, use their time more effectively and with less stress.

How to apply for one of the 5,000 scholarships

Interested in applying for one of the scholarships in the program must register on the Santander Universities program platform and apply on the scholarship program page.

After applying, the candidate will receive an email with a link to complete the application form with additional information. It is only possible to enroll in one of the programs and students who complete will receive certificates.

