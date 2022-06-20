Santos fans charge players before classics against Corinthians

The stumble at Vila Belmiro against Red Bull Bragantino – a 2-2 draw, after being two goals ahead -, put extra pressure on the Santos players for the sequence of the season. Part of the crowd, especially in the sector dedicated to the organized Torcida Jovem, charged the team with an eye on the classics against Corinthians, both at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo – this Wednesday, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, and next Saturday, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship.

“If Wednesday doesn’t win, the stick will break” and “It’s Wednesday”, cheered the fans shortly after the final whistle in Santos. There were almost 11,000 people in Vila Belmiro on a rainy and cold Saturday night.

Argentine coach Fabián Bustos, who will not be able to be on the edge of the pitch on Saturday due to being sent off against Red Bull Bragantino, is trying to manage the situation, as there is also concern about the sequence of the season after the classics against Corinthians. The team will travel to Venezuela to face Deportivo Táchira, in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

“Now we play Wednesday, then Saturday, then Venezuela, Wednesday… You have to take care of the loads. The substitutions were because Bruno (Oliveira) couldn’t follow, Léo (Baptistan) couldn’t play more than he played ( about 60 minutes, after returning from injury). If we score the third goal, now we would be saying that the substitutions were good”, he said.

