Santos fires employee who tried to bribe RB Bragantino athlete

Santos president Andres Rueda denounced today (20) an attempt to bribe a Peixe employee to a Red Bull Bragantino player. The idea was to manipulate the result of the first half of the match for the Brazilian Women’s Championship. The game ended in a 1-1 tie yesterday (19), at Vila Belmiro.

The Peixe professional looked for a Bragantino collaborator to make the bridge with one of the rival’s athletes. The player promptly declined the possibility and notified her superiors. Santos and Red Bull Bragantino employees were fired.

Santos cannot officially confirm, but the fired employee is goalkeeper Fabrício de Paula. And this is the moment of delivery of the envelope mentioned by Andres Rueda to the fourth referee Adeli Mara Monteiro. Judge Marianna Nanni Batalha was nearby. pic.twitter.com/pUQjpPKetU — Lucas Musetti Perazolli (@lucas_musetti) June 20, 2022

Santos does not officially confirm, but the UOL Esporte found that the fired employee is goalkeeper Fabrício de Paula.

“Maybe it’s the head of the iceberg of what happens in our football. Maybe that’s why so many complaints. A Santos employee, from women’s football, used an intermediary of a Bragantino to bribe a player for an elastic result in the first half for this purpose. As Bragantino was already classified, this bribe was attempted. The player promptly refused the proposal, communicated to her superiors and got in touch with me, even presenting material proposals, with prints of conversations. As soon as it came to our knowledge, together with the president of Bragantino, we took some measures. Immediately, we fired one of those involved for cause.

“We will find out where all this comes from and where this rottenness reaches. All this makes us think: where is our football going? All the work, in the sporting and financial sphere, and as all clubs suffer, may be worth nothing when elements strangers try… They want to change the results of matches. Everyone is complaining about the referee and nobody understands. Maybe now things will start to become clearer. Let’s ask the whole community that wants the good of football: press, clubs, CBF , FPF… Let them get together and immediately demand the professionalization of refereeing and investigation in all series of Brazilian football to determine if any errors really are errors”, he added.

Rueda also reported that the same fired Santos official delivered an envelope to fourth referee Adeli Mara Monteiro in the presence of judge Marianna Nanni Batalha. The document was kept in Adeli’s pocket. The president of Peixe does not know whether the facts are correlated and is awaiting investigation.

“The official gave an envelope to the fourth arbitrator in front of the judge. We also opened a police report for criminal investigation of the facts. AND We are preparing material to forward to the Public Ministry”.

President Andres Rueda did not name the fired employee and asked for help from the bookmakers. Peixe himself has Pixbet as a sponsor.

“It’s under investigation. I’d rather not make it public now so it doesn’t get in the way. We have to think a little. More than the bookmaker, I’m afraid of the gambler. There is a maxim: there was nothing more serious than the animal game bankroll. . Those who are old school know. That goes for betting. It turns so much money that it doesn’t make sense who organizes to participate. I’m more worried about gamblers “, commented Rueda.

“I won’t judge. It’s the law that judges, so I won’t give more information. This employee fired from Santos [do departamento de futebol feminino] contacted a Bragantino employee to reach the player. this employee [do Bragantino] was also fired,” he concluded.

O UOL Esporte seeks contact with Red Bull Bragantino, CBF and referees Adeli Mara Monteiro and Marianna Nanni Batalha. As soon as there is a response, the text will be updated.