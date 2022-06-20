São Paulo vs Palmeiras: Where to watch, lineups, schedule and arbitration – 06/20/2022

São Paulo and Palmeiras face each other today, at 20:00 GMT, for the Brazilian Championship. It is the first game between the two teams in the week, which will face each other again on Thursday, at the same Morumbi stadium on Monday, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Palmeiras leads the competition with 25 points, the same score as Corinthians, which has a disadvantage in goal difference. Even if they lose Choque-Rei, Alviverde ends the round in the lead.

São Paulo, with 18 points, needs to win so as not to disconnect too much from the top of the table. In case of defeat, Tricolor will see Palmeiras lead with a ten-point advantage.

where to watch

The game will be shown by Premiere (pay per view) and can be followed bid by bid by UOL Score.

Place and Time

The game at Morumbi stadium starts at 8 pm, Brasília time.

Arbitration

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS / FIFA)

Assistants: Rafael Alves (RS / FIFA) and Michel Estanislau (RS)

VAR: Helton Nunes (SC)

Probable Escalations

Sao Paulo:Jandrei; Diego Costa, Arboleda and Léo; Igor Vinicius (Rafinha), Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick (Pablo Maia) and Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Murilo); Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Gabriel Menino and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Ron and Gabriel Veron. Technician: João Martins

embezzlement

São Paulo will not have Walce, who has not played for two years (cruciate ligament injury in his right knee), in addition to Andrés Colorado (muscle injury in his right thigh), Talles Costa (sprained right ankle), Gabriel Sara (ankle surgery). right), Alisson (right knee sprain), Nikão (left ankle pain), Luan (left thigh muscle injury) and Caio (right knee cruciate ligament injury).

Palmeiras will not have Jailson (anterior cruciate ligament right knee), Zé Rafael (suspended) and Raphael Veiga (muscle injury in the right thigh).