Sávio, Bráulio and VAR need to referee the penguin championship at the South Pole – 06/19/2022

Brazilian arbitration has been bad for a long time. At least, from Armando Marques and José Roberto Wright, passing through Márcio Rezende de Freitas. With the arrival of many television cameras, errors appear more now, but it was always bad.

It is inexplicable that it is awarded with the presence of two referees in the Copa-22.

The badness was exposed and explicit in round 13. What Sávio Sampaio and Bruno Machado did, in Beira-Rio and Itaquera, respectively, is a case of a refrigerator. To send to Siberia.

Most. The two and those assigned to VAR – Wagner Reway in Itaquera and Rafael Traci in Porto Alegre – deserved to be sent to the South Pole to whistle a quadrangular between penguins. Emperor, Adelia, goatee and macaroni are the four types.

It is not possible that such gross errors do not serve to change something. Or, at the very least, a Punishment. They interfered with the results. In the championship.

This is not a technical error. It’s just a matter of seeing well.

Alan Patrick kicked and the ball hit Philipe Ramos’ chest. crisp. VAR called and Savio accepted. Went to check it out and changed his mind. And he even kicked out the defender.

Roger Guedes kicked and the ball hit the supporting hand of Caio Vinícius. Bráulio whistled and VAR did not call.

If there is justice and seriousness in the CBF, they will be punished.

Poor penguins.