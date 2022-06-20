See how the cryptocurrency system will work in Balneário Camboriú; first in Latin America

Balneário Camboriú, on the North Coast of Santa Catarina, should innovate once again and be the first city in Latin America to have its own cryptocurrency via token system, the BC Token, which should come into circulation by September.

The initiative is conceived by Wayne Soluções Digitais, a specialist in cryptocurrencies and blockchain, which is a non-government-controlled digital asset that allows online and face-to-face payments, and the instant sending of money anywhere in the world at low cost using only the your mobile phone.

“Designed to be part of the financial day-to-day of anyone in the city, from tourists to merchants, including investors, BC Token will appreciate in value as it gains market volume, in the same way that digital currencies like Bitcoin did. , for example”, explains Anderson de Almeida, a multi-sector entrepreneur who is CEO of IHit, the developer of the project.

In addition to being enthusiastic about the popularization of the Metaverse, Anderson had one of his cryptocurrency projects valued by 3600% in 2021. The BC Token platform also supports commercial functions connected to the Metaverse, such as virtual visits to properties in the city for purchase, sale or lease; advantages such as discounts on tourism and entertainment transactions in Balneário Camboriú; the possibility to settle the token at any time for Real.

“BC Token will be an asset, and also a platform for NFT’s for the Metaverse with images generated by the users themselves with accessible technological tools”, details Anderson about the project that is in the phase of adjusting partnerships for its implementation and popularization. .

The entrepreneur completes: “Balneário Camboriú is our laboratory, we are going to innovate in this city that is avant-garde by nature, but iHit Full HUB’s plans are to activate virtual currencies in other municipalities in Brazil later this year”.

In up to 60 days, before the official start of the BC Token operation, there will be a pre-sale of the coin where people will be able to buy it at a lower value that will be valid after the official launch. Utility tokens are decentralized assets that allow access to certain products or applications.

The BC Token Utility is a management tool that operates in a simple and effective way in the market, in the case of BC Token and the bcwallet tool, it can be used in commerce, as a means of payment, receiving and sending money.

A blockchain is a decentralized, distributed, public digital ledger used to retrieve transactions across many computers so the record cannot be retroactively changed without changing all subsequent blocks and network collusion.

Blockchains constantly grow as a new block is “mined” and are recorded in a chronological format from most recent to least recent. It offers market participants the opportunity to track their digital currency transactions without any form of central ledger.

For each computer connected to the network, there is always a blockchain copy dedicated to it and automatically downloaded.