See the importance of blood type for the heart

Knowing your blood type is very important, however it is not common for people to know about it. If you’ve never donated blood, received a transfusion, or been pregnant, chances are you haven’t given it much thought. However, more and more research is advancing in the understanding that blood type can influence your body much more than you think.

So, see in this article more details about the importance of knowing your blood type to help prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Importance of blood type for heart disease prevention

Many recent researches have advanced in studies on the importance that blood type has in determining biological factors and in the claim for the development of some cardiovascular diseases. In this sense, before delving into the subject, it is worth understanding better about what blood types are and the differences between them.

What are blood types and what are they?

The letters A, B and O stand for different forms of the gene, which program our blood cells in different ways to generate different blood groups. So if you have type AB blood, for example, your body is programmed to produce the A and B antigens on red blood cells. A person with type O blood does not produce any antigens.

The presence of proteins in red blood cells determines whether the blood is “positive” or “negative”. If your blood contains protein, you are Rh positive.

Blood types and the development of heart disease

According to recent studies in the US, those with blood type A, B or AB are more likely to have a heart attack or heart failure than people with type O.

Despite the fact that the increased risk is smaller (according to one large study, types A and B had an 8% increase in the risk of heart attack and a 10% increase in the risk of heart failure), the difference in blood clotting rates is significant, according to the research.

In the same study, people with blood type A and B were 51% more likely to have deep vein thrombosis and 47% more likely to develop a pulmonary embolism, both serious blood clotting disorders that can increase risk.