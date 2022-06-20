See where to get vaccinated against flu, Covid and measles from Monday (20) to Friday (24), in DF | Federal District

Vaccination against Covid-19, flu and measles continues this week in the Federal District. Until Friday (24), the addresses of the posts where it is possible to receive the immunizers remain the same ( see locations further down ).

Most units are open from 8 am to 5 pm. At UBS 1, on block 612 of Asa Sul, vaccination against Covid goes until 10 pm.

Anyone aged 40 or over can now take the 4th dose of the Covid vaccine. According to the DF Planning Company (Codeplan), there are approximately 460 thousand people between 40 and 50 years old in the capital.

The second booster dose is also available for healthcare professionals and pregnant women. Adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 can now take their first booster dose. For children ages 5 to 11, first and second dose vaccines are available.

Between last Thursday (16) and Saturday (18), about 30,000 people received the immunization against coronavirus in the DF. Since the beginning of immunization, in January 2021, 6,494,793 vaccines were applied in Brasilia:

2,517,851 people took the first dose

2,354,770 people took the second dose

60,629 people took the single dose

1,289,896 people took the booster dose

259,092 took a second booster dose

12,555 people took the extra dose (immunosuppressed)

Where to get vaccinated against Covid from Monday (20) to Friday (24) in DF

For addresses and hours, click on the links below:

Child vaccination: from 5 to 11 years old

First dose: over 12 years old

Second dose: over 12 years old

Booster dose: over 12 years old

Fourth dose: over 40 years

Drive Thru: Adults only

Night vaccination: for adults only

Immunosuppressed: additional and booster dose

Where to get vaccinated against the flu in DF

For addresses and hours, click on the link below:

Measles and routine vaccination

All children aged six months to less than 5 years should be vaccinated against measles. The target audience in the Federal District is approximately 182,000 girls and boys and the Health Department’s goal is to vaccinate 95% of them.

For addresses and hours, click on the links below:

Measles and routine vaccination of the immunization schedule (Meningococcal C, Pneumococcal, Triple Viral, Penta, etc, with the exception of BCG)