Serginho Groisman receives the worst news from Globo and removed from the program

Serginho Groisman received the worst diagnosis

Serginho Groisman returned to the spotlight this week, but because of a very sensitive subject. The presenter of Altas Horas ended up being surprised with the diagnosis of a terrible disease. The news took everyone by surprise.

On social networks, Serginho Groisman insisted on confirming the worst and surprised with his scary message. “Hi guys, today I tested positive for COVID for the first time. I’m fine, with mild symptoms. Cheers to all!” he said on Twitter.

In the comments, Serginho Groisman received the affection of the netizens on duty who showed solidarity with his situation. That’s why they made a point of leaving affectionate messages for the Globo contractor, who is 71 years old and doesn’t think about retirement.

DISEASE CONFIRMED BEHIND THE GLOBO

After dand summon artists and audience for another recording of Altas Horaslast Tuesday (14), Serginho Groisman had to cancel everything in a hurry after receiving the diagnosis of Covid-19.

The information was confirmed exclusively by Rafael Pessina, columnist for Melhor da Tarde, who ensured that everything was done in a hurry, after all, many famous people had already moved to record the Globo program.

Serginho Groisman received the diagnosis during a routine examination and was immediately removed from the High hours, with recordings suspended indefinitely, until he tests negative for the Covid-19 virus. But, calm down! Because of the vaccine, he will be able to recover peacefully at home.

The Globo contractor is just one more in the wave of platinum contractors who have been infected with the disease. For those who don’t know, Brazil is experiencing a new worrying outbreak of the Coronavirus, and several communicators are being removed from their respective roles.