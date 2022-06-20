service stations deceive customers with unnecessary services







Customers also paid for overpriced products Photo: Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

Another hit in the square. In addition to the care we need to take with credit cards and cell phones, attention is needed even when filling up the car. The program Fantastic this Sunday, 19, revealed a scheme that even involves simulating smoke coming out of the vehicle to sell unnecessary and, on top of that, overpriced products.

The report investigated the gas station networks of businessman Fabrício Corrêa Barros, who has 25 establishments in Rio Grande do Sul, in addition to two others in Santa Catarina. Fabricio appears in audios persuading employees to deceive customers. According to former employees, there were ‘incentives’ with days off for those who cheated the most and threats of dismissal for those who did not meet the scheme’s goals.

One of the scams involved simulating smoke coming out of the car to try to deceive the customer. A former gas station attendant revealed that the staging was done with a syringe filled with oil. In contact with the hot engine, the oil would evaporate in a smoke, leading the customer to believe that his vehicle was in trouble.

One of the victims, José, ended up falling into the smoke. To the report, he revealed that he only went to fill up the car, but when he fell into the frame, he left the post with a bill of R$ 1,300. Seu José was forced to change the oil and even paid for products with prices far above the market. One of the products was worth R$ 149, while at other stations the cost is around R$ 44 reais.

José’s daughter took her father to file a complaint at a police station, and there she discovered that businessman Fabrício Corrêa Barros was a repeat offender in the same scam, with more than seven incidents related to other posts in his name.

The first complaint is from 2018. At the time, the establishment was closed, but later it returned to operation after arranging the financial restitution for the victims.

With each problem with the Justice, Fabricio perfected the coup. He even directed his employees to have customers sign invoices as a protection of the scheme.

This type of coup has also been recorded in other states. In São Paulo’s Procon, for example, there are already 14 such complaints this year alone.

Defense

The report of Fantastic tried to contact Fabrício, who did not want to speak at the moment because he was “travelling”. In a note, the Ipiranga gas station network, of which Fabrício has branches, informed that the services are carried out through resellers and that it will monitor the case, valuing integrity and transparency with its customers.