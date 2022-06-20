Simaria pins Simone again: ‘I won’t shut up anymore’ | celebrities



Simaria during the interview with Domingo Espetacular, on Record TV – Video reproduction / Record TV

Rio – Before announcing the break in his career, Simaria gave an interview to ‘Domingo Espetacular’, on Record TV, shown this Sunday. During the chat with reporter Fabiana Oliveira, the sertaneja returned to prick Simone. The two became the subject of the media after disagreements.

“Sometimes they control me. ‘Shut up, don’t say that’. Man, at 40 I’m not going to shut up anymore, you know? I’m going to say what I think is right. We won together. But it doesn’t mean that because we won together, to die as a duplinha, forever. Keeping the respect, not breaking the brotherhood, it will always work”, commented the little friend.

She even pinned the luxurious gift she got from her sister on her 40th birthday: a designer bracelet. “I didn’t want a gift from millions, no. The only thing I asked her was to sing a song with me. I don’t want a gift from millions. What I really wanted is for her to sing the song ‘Amiga’, a composition that I I did,” he snapped.

Despite the fights, Simaria made it clear that she and Simone love each other. “It’s blood, it’s eternal. There’s no way to change that.”

father’s death

In the interview, Simaria also got emotional when remembering the death of her father, victim of a heart attack, when she was 9 years old. “For me, losing my father was one of the most heartfelt pains I could have gone through in my life. Although I’ve been through great pain, I’ve been through a lot. But the death of my father, I never got over it.” After this episode, the singer took responsibility for the family. “I used to go to my brother’s school meetings when I was 14 years old. I started singing with Frank Aguiar first, I started supporting the family when I was 14 years old. My mother made a document and I went to sing on the road. That’s why I think that when you reach 40, you start to understand who you really are, what others say about you… It’s all right! Do you know why? Because where I’m going, they don’t go “.

Understand Simone and Simaria’s disagreements:

Disagreements between the sisters have become prominent in the media. They had already exchanged barbs on the “Programa do Ratinho” and also during a show at São João de Caruaru, in Pernambuco, when Simaria arrived 1h20m late.

In an interview with columnist Leo Dias, from “Metropoles”, Simaria stated that she gets along very well with Simone, but she feels reproached by her. “O [programa do] Mouse was my cry for help, because everything I’m going to do is reproached by Simone. Do you have any idea what it’s like to spend 20-odd years of your life being told to shut up and not be yourself?” she said.

This Thursday, the 16th, Simaria announced a break from her career to take care of her health. Simone Mendes will fulfill the country duo’s concert schedule alone. Through a statement, the friend sent a message to fans. “My loves, singing is everything I love most, but right now I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health. I’m sure we’ll meet again soon, be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. we’ll meet again soon’.