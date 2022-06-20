Simaria talks about friction with Simone and says he will not shut up

Simaria, 40, gave an interview before the announcement of the break in his career. Asked about the differences with her sister Simone, she said that their relationship will not change, but stressed that they will not always be a duo.

“It’s blood, it’s eternal. There’s no way to change that. (…) Sometimes they control me. But I’m 40 years old and I won’t shut up anymore. We won together, but it doesn’t mean that because we won together, we have to die as a duplinha”, said the singer today, in an interview with “Domingo Espetacular”, shown today.

Keeping respect, brotherhood, there’s no way to break it. It will always work. simaria

Simaria also said what she hoped to receive as a gift from her sister.

“I didn’t want a gift from millions, the only thing I asked her was for her to sing a song with me. I want people to listen to the music, which is part of my soul, my blood, I didn’t choose the music, the music What I really wanted was for her to sing the song “Amiga” with me and it’s all right for me, I don’t want an expensive gift”, he said.

Family

In the interview, the singer said that she took care of the family since she was 14 years old, after the death of her father from a heart attack.

“For losing my father was one of the most terrible pains of my life”, he said, remembering that he used to go to meetings at his brother’s school.

I started supporting the family at 14, my mother would make a document and I would sing on the road. I was always a woman ahead of my time. . simaria

She was moved to say what she believes her father would say to her today.

“My daughter, do not let nobody invade your heart and your principles. Why this place is inviolable,” he said.

removal

Simaria announced on Friday that he would step away from the stage to take care of his health, and explained that he was following a doctor’s determination.

During the first show without the singer, the first voice of the duo spoke several times about the sister, and opened the game about how difficult it was to conduct the presentation without the presence of Simaria.

According to the columnist of splash Lucas Pasin, Simaria’s name was said several times by Simone throughout the night.

“I confess to you that, for me, it’s very bad to be here without her. Maybe, I don’t know, I took too much care. Brother takes care, loves, protects. Anyway, I just want to thank you for the affection I’ve been receiving from all of you, I hope you are my second voice tonight. And that this show can be marked in your minds and hearts.”

The confirmation came after public disagreements between the sisters became a topic in recent days. Speculation began after the singers exchanged barbs during a performance in Caruaru (PE).

The duo ignored what happened on social media and did not comment on the topic during Simaria’s birthday party. The celebration took place on the night of last Monday (13) in São Paulo.

In an interview with journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, Simaria opened up about her relationship with Simone. Despite claiming that the experience of the two off stage is incredible, she also said that she felt reproached by her sister.

“O [programa do] Mouse was my cry for help, because everything I’m going to do is reproached by Simone. Do you have any idea what it’s like to spend 20-odd years of your life being told to shut up and not be yourself?” she said.

About the duo’s concert at São João de Caruaru (PE), marked by Simaria’s 1h20 delay and the singer’s refusal to end the presentation, despite her sister’s requests, she said that she was unable to catch the same flight as Simone for reasons of health.

“I couldn’t fly, for health reasons, for a lot of stress. Tired of a lot of work and responsibility on my back”, she explained.

“If Simone and I have to change our careers for all that, to have brotherhood and peace, we change. On the day that Simone and Simaria want to end their careers, it will end beautifully”, concluded Simaria in the interview.

Check out the full statement:

RSS Produções Artísticas e Entertainment, the office responsible for managing the careers of Simone and Simaria, announces that Simaria Mendes, due to medical reasons, will not be able to meet the schedule of appointments (shows). In a message to the contractors and fans, Simaria says: “My loves, singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to get away from the stages to take care of my health. voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!” All Simone&Simaria commitments will be fulfilled by the artist Simone Mendes.