Simaria’s ex demands in court that she pay rent on her own house

The legal fight between Simaria and Vicente Escrig gained another chapter. The LeoDias column found, exclusively, that the Spanish businessman resorted to legal means demanding that the singer pay rent to him for the house where she lives, claiming that half of the property is hers.

Vicente’s request, however, was denied by the Justice, at least until the division of goods takes place after the end of the marriage. The residence in question was purchased by Simaria in 2018, for BRL 2.9 million.

The court’s decision was that “(…) in order to avoid any possible occurrence of serious damage or damage that is difficult to repair, I grant the injunction to remove the imposition of payment of rents due to the separation from the marital home, noting that the property serves as a residence of the family (mother and children), and should, if applicable, be shared at the opportune moment, at which time the evidence set should already be formed”.

According to the lawsuit, the Spanish businessman even slept in his office, but he is already in a property, very close to Simaria, 10 minutes away.

