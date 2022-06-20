Simone pays tribute to her sister in a show and becomes a joke on the networks: “It became a funeral”

After simaria announcing a break in her career, Simone continued to fulfill the duo’s touring schedule alone. Last Saturday (18), the singer performed in Conceição do Mato Dentro (MG) and an excerpt of the show went viral on social media.

While Simone singing the song “Amiga”, black and white photos of Simaria were shown on a big screen. The aesthetic of the tribute, however, ended up becoming a joke on social media.















“This party turned into a funeral,” joked a Twitter profile. “Stop posting this video, I can’t stand to laugh anymore,” said another.

Feeling bad that the production took the video of Simaria’s 40th birthday party to put on the show while her voice was singing along with Simone and it looked like a wake, omg this party turned into a funeral. pic.twitter.com/o1NoxFdUix — Nicole ☀️🐝 40 DAYS (@NikyVasconcelos) June 19, 2022

On Thursday (16), the country singer Simaria, who is a duo with her sister Simone, announced that she will take a break from her career to take care of her health.

“RSS Produções Artísticas e Entretenimento, the office responsible for managing the careers of Simone and Simaria, announces that Simaria Mendes, due to medical reasons, will not be able to meet the schedule of appointments (shows). In a message to contractors and fans, she says to Simaria: ‘My loves, singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon, be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We’ll meet again soon’. All Simone&Simaria’s commitments will be fulfilled by the artist Simone Mendes”, informed the duo’s advisory.

Recently, the artist opened her heart and told a little about her relationship with her sister, who is sometimes troubled.