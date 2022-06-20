Singer Dani, from the duo with Danilo, is found

The country singer Dimas Peixoto Silva, the Dani, of the duo Dani and Danilo, was found after disappearing last Friday, 17, in Boa Esperança do Sul (SP).

The information was shared on the duo’s social media. “Dani, thank God, found alive!” reads the post.

This morning, the police station in Boa Esperança do Sul informed the splash that the case was under investigation after the family reported the disappearance.

There is still no further information on where the singer was and what happened in the period in which he was missing.

The disappearance had also been reported on the duo’s Instagram profile. “Dani disappeared yesterday in Boa Esperança do Sul. If you have any news, get in touch,” the publication said. According to the print posted on the page, he left to pay bills and didn’t come back.

The duo Dani and Danilo has existed since 1989, with different formations over the years, always bringing two friends.

“Since 1989, two friends in the same tune, following the same direction in search of the same ideals… There are many stories, many successful partnerships and a career full of dreams come true”, says the profile of the duo on Facebook.

splash contacted the São Paulo Public Security Department and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is any feedback.