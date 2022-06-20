SP applies fourth dose for 45 years or older from the 4th

The city of São Paulo will start applying the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in those who are over 45 years old next Wednesday (22). People with “high degree of immunosuppression” aged 50 years or older will be able to take the fifth dose.

To receive the vaccine, just bring an identification document. All people in these groups who have taken the last dose more than four months ago are eligible – more than 1 million residents of the capital, according to city hall calculations. The flu vaccine will also be available to those aged 45 and over.

The announcement was made today by the Municipal Health Department. “The city of São Paulo will carry out the vaccination in a staggered way, as there are a large number of people between 40 and 49 years old in the capital”, said Secretary Luiz Carlos Zamarco, in a press release.

“In all, 1,020,863 of this age group are eligible for DA2 [Dose Adicional 2]being about 500 thousand between 45 and 49 years old”, informed the SMS.

According to the state government, until yesterday (3), the capital had already applied 32.5 million doses of vaccines against covid-19:

11.8 million first dose

11.1 million second dose

7.4 million third dose

1.6 million fourth dose

364 thousand single doses

The expansion occurs after the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, which released today, nationally, the application of the fourth dose for people over 40 years old. For those who are 50 years old or older, this stage of vaccination has been released since the beginning of June.

The doses will be applied at 470 UBSs (basic health units) and AMAs (outpatient medical care) in the city of São Paulo, from 7 am to 7 pm, in addition to megaposts and drive-thrus, from 8 am to 5 pm. The nearest location can be checked on the city hall portal.