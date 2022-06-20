SP LGBT+ Parade has a party atmosphere and different flags















The 26th São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade, presented by Earth and Smirnoff, takes over Avenida Paulista this Sunday, 19, as the event returns to the streets after two years because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The atmosphere is 100% party at the event in the central region of São Paulo. The public is excited to celebrate advances in the rights of the LGBT+ community and bring attention to the importance of Pride Month.







26th São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade Photo: Carla Daniel / Reuters

In addition to the traditional rainbow flags, the Parade has greater diversity this year. Trans, lesbian and pansexual symbols are also more easily seen.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Vote with Pride – For a Policy that Represents’. As a result, many people took towels and banners to support pre-candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In addition, stickers were distributed with the words: ‘Bolsonaro never again’.

