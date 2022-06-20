Stations begin to readjust fuel prices at pumps | Economy

Brazil Agency Petrobras readjusted gasoline and diesel by 5.18% and 14.25%, respectively

Last Thursday (16), Petrobras announced that gasoline and diesel will become more expensive. As of the following day, they would rise, respectively, 5.18% and 14.25% in refineries, which reflects throughout the chain until reaching the consumer. But, with the news, even without having received the readjusted fuels, several stations changed the price lists immediately at the pumps.

Consumers reported the instantaneous increase between Friday and Saturday. And representatives of gas stations, on condition of anonymity, confirmed to Globo that they were already preparing to update the values ​​​​for the weekend.

The doctor Danilo Domingues shared on his social network the situation in the city where he lives, in João Pessoa, Paraíba. He passed a gas station with a line on Thursday night and filled up at R$6.99 a liter. On Friday, fuel already cost R$ 7.59.

With the new price, gasoline at the refinery went from R$3.86 to R$4.06 per liter and diesel from R$4.91 to R$5.61.

In addition to food inflation, fuel has been one of the biggest costs for the population. This reflects directly when fueling the vehicle, for example, as well as indirectly, such as the freight that affects the goods. In 12 months, gasoline accumulates an increase of 28.73% and diesel 52.27%, according to the IPCA, the official inflation index, calculated by the IBGE.

In Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, the owner of a supermarket chain saw the opportunity in the two calluses of Brazilians: food and fuel inflation.

Lawyer and businessman Marcos Chmiel said, also on his social networks, that when looking for a post before the increase, he saw the promotion of this network, whose proposal is to reduce the value of a liter by R$ 0.30 to fill up after carrying out a market purchase.

“The promotion of this specific station is sensational. Buying any amount in one of the indicated markets and presenting the invoice, the liter of regular gasoline drops from R$ 6.89 to R$ 6.59”, he reports.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal



Pricing is free

According to the latest survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), on June 11, the average price of gasoline in Brazil is R$ 7.247, reaching R$ 8.49. Diesel was stable, at R$ 6.88, in the last two weeks.

The ANP balance sheet is published on Fridays, but, due to the holiday, the next one will be released on Tuesday, June 21, for the period from 06/12 to 06/18.

Regarding the readjustments at the stations over the weekend, the agency explained that it monitors fuel prices as a way of providing transparency to the values ​​practiced in the market, but that pricing has been free in Brazil, by law, since 2002.

“There are no maximum or minimum prices, no pricing, nor the need for authorization from the ANP, nor from any public body for prices to be readjusted to the consumer,” he said in a note.

The increase in fuel prices has been a burden on the Brazilian consumer’s pocket. However, the battle is much more complex.

On the one hand, there is Petrobras, which claims that prices are out of step with the international market and that there is even a risk of running out of diesel in the second half of the year.

On the other hand, there is the government that tries at all costs to hold prices four months before the elections. President Jair Bolsonaro has already determined the change of command of Petrobras and pressures the company while trying to align with Congress a package of measures to relieve fuel.

On Saturday, he said that he spoke with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and with the leader of the government, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR) about opening a CPI to investigate Petrobras.