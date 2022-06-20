Stay on top of Monday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The remains higher after a Federal Reserve official argued for another 75 basis point hike in July. In Brazil, the pricing policy of Petrobras (SA:) continues to suffer political attacks. Emmanuel Macron loses the parliamentary majority in France, while China misses the opportunity to loosen monetary policy. Bitcoin bounces after falling below $18,000 over the weekend, but selling of the Bitcoin continues as fears of a recession find a slight improvement in supply prospects.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, June 20th.

1. Dollar keeps bullish as Waller defends another 75bps raise

The dollar was close to a 19-year high last week after a Federal Reserve official said he wanted another 75 basis points (bps) rise at the July meeting.

“If the data comes in as I expect, I will support a similar sized move at our July meeting,” Washington, D.C.-based Governor Christopher said on Sunday. But the one percentage point increase off the table is off the table, saying there were limits to how fast the Fed can move.

In addition, Cleveland Fed Chair Loretta told CBS it would take two years to reduce the Fed’s 2% target and acknowledged that the monetary authority’s delayed response to the inflationary threat increased the risk of a U.S. recession. .

2. Crisis at Petrobras

Petrobras’ pricing policy continues to generate discussions in Brasília, with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, promising to convene this Monday, 20, a meeting of the House’s leaders to talk about the matter.

Last Friday, Petrobras announced a new adjustment, raising the price of gasoline by 5.18% and diesel by 14.16%. The decision generated criticism from Lira against José Mauro Coelho, who remains as president of the state-owned company even though he is exonerated, while the company decides on his future replacement, Caio Paes de Andrade.

Lira should propose the possibility of doubling Petrobras’ Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) rate or taxing Brazilian oil exports, as a way to contain the rise in fuel prices.

President Jair Bolsonaro was also involved in the matter and suggested that a CPI be held to investigate the conduct of leaders at the top of Petrobras. The request, according to Reuters, should not prosper because of the proximity of the elections and the parliamentary recess. In addition, Bolsonaro himself stated that a CPI would cause the company to lose R$30 billion in market value.

Meanwhile, as a response to this crusade against its decisions, Petrobras is already studying ways to protect itself from possible changes in the board. According to the newspaper O Globo, the company is studying ways to ensure that the change of directors is only possible in the face of plausible justifications. In addition, some advisers are already preparing arguments based on the State-Owned Companies Law to block government attempts to change Petrobras’ internal rules.

On Friday, the 17th, this scenario, together with the fear of a global recession, caused Petrobras shares to fall 6.09%, to R$27.31. The also retreated 2.84%, to 99,887.29 points, reaching the lowest level since November 2020. The ADRs (NYSE:) of the state-owned company in New York do not operate today due to the US holiday.

3. Global equities rise as China’s central bank resists temptation to cut

With US markets closed for the Juneteenth holiday, major Asian and European markets rose.

China’s central bank overnight turned down an opportunity to cut its prime lending rate, the most important of its interest rates, signaling that it is still more concerned about the economy’s overall leverage levels than a slowdown in consumption due to Covid-19 wave.

Meanwhile, European markets brushed off the news that French President Emmanuel Macron had lost his parliamentary majority in the National Assembly elections over the weekend, with the far left and far right winning seats in the French parliament at the expense of the centrist faction. of the current representative. French bonds underperformed in a quiet morning session for eurozone debt.

The President of the European Central Bank, , will address the EU Parliament at 10 am.

At 8:22 am, the 100 futures were up 0.75%, while the A and A futures were up 0.67% and 0.49%, respectively.

4. Bitcoin Jumps, But DeFi Networks Are Still Struggling

Bitcoin bounced, breaking a five-day streak of losses after briefly dropping below $20,000 over the weekend.

As of 08:23, the biggest asset in the crypto space was trading at $20,750.80, up 5.44%. However, the price had dropped below $18,000 on Saturday, dropping below the peak of its previous cycle in 2018 for the first time.

However, pressure on less liquid cryptographic networks continued to create problems. Celsius Network, one of the few lenders that suspended withdrawals last week, said it would need more time to resume them, while the DeFi platform suspended its so-called “” mechanism less than a month after it launched.

Solend, a network that runs on the blockchain, said it has taken an outsized position managed by a single participant to reduce its systemic risk.

5. Oil sales slow down

Crude oil prices continued to rise after Friday’s losses fueled by recession fears.

At 8:25 am, U.S. crude futures were up 0.37% at $108.39 a barrel, while U.S. oil futures were up 0.10% at $113.23.

Newswires reported that Libya was able to restore its production to 800,000 barrels a day as the wave of protests and disruptions to export facilities subsided. Prospects for increased US supply also continue to improve, with Baker Hughes’ rig count rising another 4 to a 26-month high of 584 last week.

In Europe, Germany has said it will restart some coal-fired plants to ensure the security of power supply, after Russia cut the flow of gas to its biggest customer by 60% last week.