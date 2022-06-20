Tadeu causes family rift and receives unusual advice

Advertising Could not load ad

In the next chapters of the novel wetlandTV Globo’s 21h super production, the involvement of Thaddeus (José Loreto) with gutta (Julia Dalavia) continues as a pivot of turmoil in his relationship with José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira)) and Filo (Dira Paes), since veterans are against dating.

This contrary position has provoked some discussions. Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) has a serious conversation with Tadeu in scenes scheduled to be shown in the coming days and advises the young man to avoid clashes with José Leôncio because of his daughter. Tenório (Murilo Benício).

Another relationship that sours is that of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen, which causes a climate of tension in previous chapters of the plot, which is a remake of the work of the same name created and written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, in Rede Manchete, in 1990.

This happens while the two are in the tapera. Maria Marruá’s heiress (Juliana Paes) loses patience with her son. Madeleine (Karine Teles) and resorts to his shotgun. She tries to shoot the boy in the feet and demands that he leave the place.

