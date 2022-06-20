Tenório freaks out when he finds out that Guta is pregnant with his brother in “Pantanal” (Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior)

In the next chapters of “Pantanal”, tenorio (Murilo Benício) will freak out to discover that the daughter Guta (Julia Dalavia) is pregnant with her half-brother, Marcelo (Lucas Leto)as a result of the relationship with zuleica (Aline Borges). However, he will have no idea that they already know they don’t share the squatter’s blood.

The reunion between the two will take place when Tenório decides to take his family from São Paulo to live in the Pantanal, even against the will of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). They even tried to resist, but they will end up getting involved again and Guta will get pregnant.

Realizing the conflict between the two, who are struggling to figure out what to do with their relationship and, especially, with the child, Zuleica decides to relieve her son’s agony and reveals that he is not Tenório’s legitimate son. Thus, they decide to stay together, but continue to keep their romance a secret.

Only Tenório will not know the truth about Marcelo’s paternity and will rage when he thinks that Guta got pregnant with his own brother: “You were always a crazy crazy person, Guta, but I never thought you were so much! of character! I will not allow you to have this child”, he will say, in an excerpt advanced by the column of journalist Patrícia Kogut, in the newspaper The globe. Even with the discovery, Guta will put his foot down and won’t tell the truth to his father: “Then you’ll have to kill me!”, the young woman will challenge. “Now that you know the truth, do as you please.”