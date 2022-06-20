The airless wheels that can turn flat tires into a thing of the past – Época Negócios

+



Most drivers have experienced this situation (Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC)

Images of cars plodding along with an almost flat tire, or a tire changing on the side of the road, are still common.

Also common is the expense of changing tires that have worn out prematurely, perhaps because the driver has not checked the pressure regularly enough.

Sometimes it feels like tires are a car’s weak point. But will that ever change?

Are we approaching the end of the era of air-filled chambers used in vehicles since the 1890s? A product designed to be indestructible and therefore difficult to recycle?

On a test track in Luxembourg, a Tesla Model 3 car is racing around sharp turns, accelerating rapidly and making emergency stops – common tests. But the remarkable thing is that the car uses four airless tires, produced by the American manufacturer Goodyear.

Special plastic spokes support a thin, reinforced rubber band. The spokes flex and twist as the car moves forward.

Plastic spokes support a thin tread on Goodyear’s airless tires (Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC)

Michael Rachita, Goodyear’s program manager for non-pneumatic tires (NPTs) doesn’t hide the product’s limitations: “There will be noise and a little vibration. We’re still learning how to smooth the steering. But we think the performance will surprising.” And he is right.

Electric cars and autonomous mobility are changing tire requirements. Delivery companies and transportation services want products that need little maintenance, are puncture-proof, recyclable and have sensors to map road conditions.

Car-sharing and driver-finding services are on the rise in cities. A car with a flat tire is a car that is not generating income.

According to Rachita, “Air tires will always have their place, but a set of solutions is needed. As we enter a world where autonomous vehicles are becoming more common and many cities are offering transport-as-a-service strategies, the importance of of having maintenance-free tires is immense.”

In Goodyear laboratories, tires are tested 24 hours a day, at different loads and speeds. It’s thousands of kilometers without stopping.

Some rays deform, others break, but the structures continue to function safely, according to Rachita. “It’s testing to learn, testing and learning,” he says. “But we are at a stage that gives us enormous confidence. This is the way forward.”

Michelin airless tires could be close to their launch (Photo: MICHELIN via BBC)

Goodyear’s competitor, Michelin, has been working with General Motors (GM) on airless tires since 2019. In February, the press reported that its Unique Puncture-Proof Tire System (Uptis) could debut in a new Chevrolet Bolt electric car planned by GM, possibly as early as 2024.

Uptis tires are made of high-strength resin, embedded with fiberglass and composite rubber (Michelin has already filed 50 patents on this material) to create a mesh structure that surrounds an aluminum wheel.

Cyrille Roget, a science and innovation expert at the French manufacturer, does not confirm the news about the Chevrolet Bolt, but told the BBC that Michelin will have more news for the end of 2022.

Michelin is the market leader in the airless wheel sector. Its Tweel – tire + wheel – has been around since 2005 and is used on low-speed vehicles such as farm equipment.

But optimizing this technology for road vehicles is a completely different challenge, according to Roget: “We have 130 years of experience and knowledge perfecting inflatable structures like tyres, [mas] airless technology is very recent”.

And Uptis is just a step towards something bigger. The company that gave us the Michelin inflated figure plans to create, in a few years, a tire that is airless, connected to the internet, 3D printed and made entirely of materials that can be melted and reused.

And, according to Michelin, it wouldn’t need any maintenance, except for a few occasional retreads.

Michelin’s Tweel was launched in 2005 but is mainly used in low-speed vehicles (Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC)

The heavy weight of batteries makes airless structures particularly suitable for electric vehicles. “You can carry more weight with a more comfortable feel than with air tires,” says Rachita.

But on the other hand, airless tires have more contact with the road, which increases friction. This increases energy consumption to make the tires move, with consequences for battery life and capacity.

And then there’s the noise – the hum of rubber on asphalt. “Since the sound of the engine does not exist in electric cars, the tires become the main source of noise,” according to Matt Ross, editor-in-chief of the British magazine Tire Technology International.

In addition, the stiffness of the plastic spokes transmits more vibrations through the suspension. He believes it may be necessary to convince drivers accustomed to the performance of air tires to use the new technology.

South Korean Hankook announced its 2022 airless tires (Photo: HANKOOK via BBC)

More important than consumers’ perception, however, is the decision of regulatory bodies.

Governments will demand rigorous security testing and standardization of standards. And tire manufacturers will need to invest heavily in new manufacturing facilities and developing supply chains. All this will take years.

Tire manufacturers hope that early adopters in specific areas will help popularize the technology. “Non-pneumatic tires (NPTs) are particularly interesting for sectors such as the military, disaster relief, security vehicles and specialized machinery”, says Klaus Kraus, head of research and development in Europe at the South Korean company. Hankook.

Hankook released the latest version of its NPT i-Flex in January. Smaller than conventional tires, the company claims that its honeycomb-entwined polyurethane spokes form an innovation to withstand lateral and horizontal stress.

Japan’s Bridgestone – the world’s leading tire manufacturer – is interested in industrial applications in agriculture, mining and construction, where there may be high demand from customers who suffer major productivity losses from tire wear.

At least initially, airless tires will be priced higher. But the ability for regular retreading and 3D printing could change that game.

Experts speculate that consumers may not even need to buy the tires initially. They would be provided for free and paid per mile, with sensors monitoring their usage.

Airless tires have huge potential, according to Goodyear’s Sosia Causeret Josten (Photo: GOODYEAR via BBC)

It’s an illustration of technology’s path to the tire of the future, according to Sosia Causeret Josten, an analyst in Goodyear’s Sightline Tire Intelligence division. The only contact between the road and the vehicle, tires offer enormous potential.

Perhaps, thanks to algorithms and cloud computing, connected vehicles can provide information about where the government needs to make road repairs or deposit gravel during the coldest of winters.

Another example is automatic braking systems. “If the anti-lock braking system (ABS) knows that the vehicle is using half-used summer tires, it can react more quickly. This advantage could be important in the future with self-driving cars, when the vehicle needs to react on its own”, she says.

Of course, not all of this technology has to be unique to airless tires. And not all manufacturers are convinced that NPTs are the future.

“Right now, we believe that tires are the best option for most vehicles,” said Denise Sperl, director of automotive tire research and development at German manufacturer Continental.

Tires will always need to “simultaneously meet diverse requirements for safety, comfort, performance and sustainability” and air rubber remains the best consensus, according to Sterl. Continental is developing a self-inflating system, with pumps and sensors on the wheels that help keep pressure at optimal levels.

Like all manufacturers, the German company is looking for “greener” products. Polyester from recycled plastic bottles will soon be used in your premium tires. And Continental and Goodyear are researching a type of dandelion plant that produces latex similar to rubber trees.

But sustainable alternatives to conventional materials are only available “to a limited extent,” according to Sperl. There’s a reason pneumatics are used for so long: they work better. “We remain convinced of that”, she concludes.

