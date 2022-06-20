The week that begins in winter will be mild temperatures in parts of the South and Southeast; see weather forecast | Environment

The week that begins this Monday (20) will be mild temperatures in parts of the South and Southeast of the country, despite the beginning of winter .

The new season officially starts this Tuesday (21) at 06:14 (Brasilia time) for most of the Brazilian territory – with the exception of parts of Amazonas, Pará and almost all of Roraima and Amapá, which are in the Northern Hemisphere.

The start of the season is called the winter solstice – the day of the year with fewer hours of light than any other day of the year. It usually takes place on June 22, but it can take place between the 21st and 23rd. This year, it will be at 06:13 on Tuesday (21).

The season ends on September 22 at 10:04 pmaccording to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

Winter is marked by the least rainy period in the Southeast, Midwest and part of the North and Northeast regions – while the highest amounts of rain are concentrated in the northwest of the North Region, east of the Northeast and part of the South Region.

According to Inmet, because of the cold air masses coming from the south of the continent, there could be:

drop in mean air temperature, with values ​​below 22ºC in the east of the South and Southeast;

in the east of the South and Southeast; frost formation in the South, Southeast and Mato Grosso do Sul regions;

in the South, Southeast and Mato Grosso do Sul regions; snow in the mountainous areas and plateaus of the South Region;

in the mountainous areas and plateaus of the South Region; cold episodes in Mato Grosso, Rondônia, Acre and in the south of Amazonas.

In the morning, there may also be fog formations and/or wet fog in the South, Southeast and Midwest regions, with reduced visibility, especially on roads and airports.

With the reduction of rainfall in much of the country at this time, there is a decrease in relative humidity, which favors an increase in the incidence of forest fires and fires and respiratory diseases.

At the Souththe forecast is for below-average rainfall in much of the region, according to Inmet, because of the La Niña phenomenon.

In the west of the three states and in the extreme south of Rio Grande do Sul, however, rainfall should be at the average or slightly above it, according to the forecast.

Already the temperatures should be close and below average for most of the region – mainly in July and August – because of the entry of polar air masses on the continent. There may be frost in some places, especially at higher altitudes.

The only exception to the trend is northern Paraná, where temperatures can be above average.

See the temperatures predicted in the capitals for the next few days, according to the inmet:

Curitiba: min. 11°C/max. 20°C this Monday (20); min. 11°C/max. 22°C on Tuesday (21); min. 14°C/max. 25°C on Wednesday (22).

Florianopolis: min. 14°C/max. 21°C this Monday (20); min. 14°C/max. 21°C on Tuesday (21); min. 16°C/max. 24ºC on Wednesday (22).

Porto Alegre: min. 6°C/max. 19°C this Monday (20); min. 10°C/max. 17°C on Tuesday (21); min. 14°C/max. 16°C on Wednesday (22).

Rainfall should be close to or slightly below average in the Southeast. It is not ruled out, however, the occurrence of rains near the coast of the region, because of the passage of cold fronts.

Already the temperatures are expected to be above average in much of the region, but the possibility of a drop in average air temperature due to the entry of cold air masses is also not ruled out. Frost may form in higher places.

See the temperatures predicted in the capitals for the next few days, according to the inmet:

Belo Horizonte: min. 13°C/max. 26ºC this Monday (20); min. 12°C/max. 25°C on Tuesday (21); min. 11°C/max. 26°C on Wednesday (22).

Rio de Janeiro: min. 15°C/max. 28°C this Monday (20); min. 18°C/max. 29°C on Tuesday (21); min. 19°C/max. 32°C on Wednesday (22).

Sao Paulo: min. 14°C/max. 21°C this Monday (20); min. 14°C/max. 25°C on Tuesday (21); min. 15°C/max. 26°C on Wednesday (22).

Win: min. 18°C/max. 26°C this Monday (20); min. 19°C/max. 27°C on Tuesday (21); min. 19°C/max. 28°C on Wednesday (22).

The dry period has already started in the Midwest – and the trend is for decrease in relative air humidity in the coming months, according to Inmet. You indices can go below 30%, with lows below 20%.

The forecast is rainfall at or below average for the seasonexcept in specific areas in the southwest of Mato Grosso do Sul and northwest of Mato Grosso, where rainfall may be slightly above average.

Already the temperatures are expected to be above averagebecause of the permanence of dry and hot air masses, mainly in August and September – favoring the occurrence of fires and forest fires.

The only exceptions are some places in eastern Mato Grosso do Sul and southern Mato Grosso – where temperatures can be a little below average, because of the passage of some continental cold air masses.

See the forecast temperatures in the capitals for the next few days:

Brasilia: min. 13°C/max. 26°C this Monday (20); min. 12°C/max. 26°C on Tuesday (21); min. 12°C/max. 26°C on Wednesday (22).

Campo Grande: min. 17°C/max. 28°C this Monday (20); min. 19°C/max. 30°C on Tuesday (21); min. 19°C/max. 31°C on Wednesday (22).

Cuiabá: min. 21°C/max. 33°C this Monday (20); min. 22°C/max. 34°C on Tuesday (21); min. 21°C/max. 34°C on Wednesday (22).

Goiania: min. 14°C/max. 30°C this Monday (20); min. 14°C/max. 29°C on Tuesday (21); min. 13°C/max. 29°C on Wednesday (22).

The Inmet forecast indicates above average rainfall for the entire strip close to the northeast coast, because of the La Niña phenomenon and also the pattern of warmer waters close to the coast.

The only exceptions are western Bahia and southern Piauí and Maranhão, where rainfall may be close to average. Unlike the northeastern coast, these regions are now experiencing their least rainy season.

Already the temperatures should be close to and above average in much of the region.

See the forecast temperatures in the capitals for the next few days:

Aracaju: min. 23°C/max. 27°C this Monday (20); min. 23°C/max. 28°C on Tuesday (21); min. 23°C/max. 28°C on Wednesday (22).

Stronghold: min. 23°C/max. 30°C this Monday (20); min. 21°C/max. 30°C on Tuesday (21); min. 21°C/max. 30°C on Wednesday (22).

João Pessoa: min. 23°C/max. 29°C this Monday (20); min. 23°C/max. 30°C on Tuesday (21); min. 23°C/max. 29°C on Wednesday (22).

Maceio: min. 22°C/max. 28°C this Monday (20); min. 22°C/max. 28°C on Tuesday (21); min. 22°C/max. 27°C on Wednesday (22).

Christmas: min. 23°C/max. 30°C this Monday (20); min. 21°C/max. 31°C on Tuesday (21); min. 22°C/max. 30°C on Wednesday (22).

Reef: min. 23°C/max. 27°C this Monday (20); min. 23°C/max. 28°C on Tuesday (21); min. 22°C/max. 27°C on Wednesday (22).

Salvador: min. 21°C/max. 27°C this Monday (20); min. 22°C/max. 28°C on Tuesday (21); min. 20°C/max. 28°C on Wednesday (22).

Saint Louis: min. 24°C/max. 31°C this Monday (20); min. 25°C/max. 32°C on Tuesday (21); min. 24°C/max. 32°C on Wednesday (22).

Teresina: min. 24°C/max. 32°C this Monday (20); min. 24°C/max. 32°C on Tuesday (21); min. 23°C/max. 32°C on Wednesday (22).

The forecast is for above-average rains for the North, especially in the northern part of the region.

For the North, the Inmet forecast indicates a greater probability that rains will occur above the climatological average, mainly over the northern part of the region. The exceptions are areas of southern Pará and Tocantins, where there is a tendency for average or below average rainfall.

The temperature is expected to be above average in much of the region, but the possibility of cold weather, due to the passage of continental cold air masses, is not ruled out.

The lack of rain in the south of the Amazon – common between July and September –, high temperatures and low relative humidity favor the occurrence of fires and forest fires.

See the forecast temperatures in the capitals for the next few days: