They are not villains! 3 foods you can keep on a healthy diet

How to maintain eating habits healthy has been an increasing concern these days, particularly as many people have gained weight and some have even developed health problems since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

See also: 13 foods you need to eat if you want to increase testosterone in the body

The biggest issue is that there is a variety of fancy “diets” out there that don’t work and demand some foods that are not very affordable for the vast majority of people, especially considering the current price of some products and foods.

The fact is that many people use the internet to choose what to eat during a diet, but this makes many people discouraged when they come across these instructions, as they require expensive and unfeasible foods.

But did you know that it’s totally possible to eat a good diet without having to buy these foods that are not accessible to all budgets? After all, it’s not what you eat, but how much you eat.

You don’t have to give up certain foods while dieting! Just regulate the amounts in your day to day and avoid consuming them all the time.

And to help you with that, we are going to tell you more about three foods that are considered “villains” in a diet, but that can continue to be consumed without any problem, as long as you know how to dose each one.

Eggs

Eggs were considered the villains of healthy eating for a long time, but this is something that does not hold. In fact, eggs have great nutritional value as they contain many nutrients and vitamins such as A; B2; B6; B9; B12; hill; AND; D and K. All very essential for our well-being.

In addition, they also provide minerals like sodium; selenium; potassium; zinc; phosphor; magnesium; iron; iodine and calcium. So, get it in your head right now that you can easily include them in your diet, as long as you prefer cooking methods in which the eggs are more naturalie boiled and scrambled.

gluten in general

Yes, many say that gluten is bad for health, but the truth is that the problem here is the same as in the situation of eggs and the next foods that we are going to talk about next.

Too much gluten can certainly make people get fat. But its moderate consumption doesn’t need to be eradicated just because you saw it online that it should be. You don’t have to give up everything.

In summary, the point here is that you do need to reduce the amount of gluten-containing foods in your diet when you start dieting, but you don’t have to completely eliminate them from your life.

Dairy products (cheese, butter, yogurts and others)

Although milk is so present in the lives of Brazilians, we are much more used to other types of dairy products on a daily basis, such as butter and cheese, right? Especially those who cook.

And as much as many say they can’t be part of a diet, the truth is that they not only can, they should! In addition to being, for the most part, an important source of calcium, they are also a good source of protein (in the case of cheeses).