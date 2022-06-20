they help the body to rest and sleep better

Maybe you know that some foods can “steal” the quality of sleep. Fatty foods, with high amounts of carbohydrates and fats make digestion difficult and can compromise a night’s rest. In addition, foods rich in caffeine, soda and alcohol are “enemies” of sleep.

See too: This is what happens to your body when you eat peanuts daily

But on the other hand, there are foods that promote relaxation, give more tranquility and benefit night sleep by promoting a calming effect. Check out the list of foods that help you sleep better.

9 calming foods that promote a restful night’s sleep

1 – Milk

You’ve probably heard that it’s good to drink a glass of warm milk before bed. Although there is not enough data to prove the good action of this habit, those who usually do it say that it relaxes, helping you sleep faster. The explanation for this may lie in their amounts of amino acids. Therefore, it is worth having a glass of warm milk before going to bed.

2 – Green vegetables

Some green vegetables such as lettuce and broccoli, for example, are rich in chlorophyll, an element that makes them green, and are also a vitamin C stimulant (a natural antioxidant that fights free radicals, substances that cause cells to age). early), alleviate mental fatigue and improve metabolism.

3 – Passion fruit

Its properties relax the body, because they act directly on the central nervous system, generating an analgesic and muscle relaxant effect.

4 – Banana

This fruit is rich in tryptophan, an amino acid that acts positively on the brain, and magnesium that helps regulate muscle contraction. Both collaborate in the production of hormones such as serotonin and melatonin that influence sleep quality.

5 – Oats

Its nutrients promote relaxation and alleviate symptoms of stress. That’s because oatmeal is rich in tryptophan which improves serotonin levels in the brain.

6 – Grape

Grapes have melatonin levels that improve sleep quality. In addition, it has cardioprotective substances that help in the health of blood vessels, collaborate in blood circulation and control blood pressure by producing a relaxation of the arteries.

7 – Nuts and seeds

They help in muscle relaxation because they are rich in tryptophan. These nuts supply the body with magnesium, which reduces the effects of stress hormones.

8 – Honey

It promotes relaxation because it helps in the production of serotonin which is a hormone that produces a feeling of well-being and relief.

9 – Egg

Source of tryptophan that among other benefits helps to fight insomnia, providing a good quality of sleep.