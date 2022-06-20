three DF bets hit the corner; one person took R$ 429 thousand

posted on 06/19/2022 14:42

posted on 06/19/2022 14:42

(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

Even with the prize of R$ 60 million accumulated in contest nº 2,492, this Saturday (18/6), Mega-Sena awarded three bets from the Federal District that hit the corner. With a pool of 20 flyers, one person took more than BRL 429,000 home. Another, also by pool, won almost R$ 215 thousand. The third will receive R$ 71.6 thousand in the bank account through Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).


 

Held on Saturday night (18/6), at Espaço Loterias da Caixa, in São Paulo, the prize did not have six dozen winners. The numbers drawn were: 10 – 30 – 31 – 33 – 42 – 52. The next contest, which will draw R$ 70 million, will take place this Wednesday (22/6), at 20:00h, with live transmission on Box YouTube.

How to play?

Mega-Sena pays the jackpot to whoever hits the six numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching four or five numbers among the 60 available on the betting wheel. To make the dream of winning the millions come true, it is necessary to mark from six to 15 numbers on the wheel, being able to let the system choose the numbers, the so-called Surpresinha, or to compete with the same bet for two, four or eight consecutive contests, game known as Teimosinha.

Bets can be placed on lotteries, but also on the bank’s website. Check out the betting modes here.

