Tiago Abravanel scolds the public during the Parade

During the presentation by the Vivo trio, at the 26th LGBT+ Pride Parade in São Paulo, singer Tiago Abravanel decided to draw the attention of the public who participated in the party.

Tiago was singing the hit song “Cheguei”, by singer Ludimilla, and saw in the crowd some people on top of some dangerous place. “Fag, be careful, faggot”, warned the singer, who repeated the request: “Get down faggot! Come enjoy the floor!”.

From above the trio, the singer shot: “If it’s not going to ruin the city and the other one will talk!”, in an alleged reference to President Jair Bolsonaro.

Tiago Abravanel shows off the look chosen to perform at the 26th São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade, on Avenida Paulista, central region of the city of São Paulo Photo: Eduardo Martins/Agnews

