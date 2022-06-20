Tite follows Corinthians’ victory over Gois with world champion ring for the club

Coach Tite was present in Corinthians’ 1-0 victory over Goiás, this Sunday afternoon, at Neo Química Arena. Applauded by the crowd, he accompanied the duel alongside his wife, Rose, and one of the members of his coaching staff, former player Cesar Sampaio.

Applauded in the local box, Tite spoke quickly with the club’s communication after the match. He made a point of showing up with a world champion ring, his biggest title for Timão, showing his affection for the club.

“Gratitude, I was reluctant to take something that was significant. If every NBA athlete wins a championship ring, I also had it and I thank Corinthians for everything. For me it’s exciting to be here”, said the coach of the National Team in a video posted on Corinthians social networks (see below).

The coach commanded Corinthians on three occasions. The first, more discreet, was between 2004 and 2005, when even with internal problems he managed to get the team out of relegation and lead to an impressive fifth position in the Brazilian Championship.

In 2010, Tite returned to alvinegro and had his most successful passage. The coach stayed until the end of 2013 and won five titles for Timão in that time: he was Brazilian champion in 2011, he won the Libertadores and the Club World Cup in 2012 and finally the Paulistão and the Recopa in 2013.

After a year away from Corinthians, Tite dedicated himself to studying and improving his knowledge. During the period, the ex-Alvinegro coach lived with the expectation of directing the Brazilian National Team. Without the invitation, he ended up returning to Timão exactly one year later. The return in 2015, triumphant, came with another Brazilian title, which raised Tite’s name as the best coach in Brazil.

The Corinthians coach left Timão as the second to command the team more times, with 378 games, and as the most victorious in history: there were six titles. For all his accomplishments, Tite became one of the great idols in the club’s history.

Watch the video recorded by Tite

