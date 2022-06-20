Tite tells the irony of a former Inter Milan coach with Miranda after the 2018 World Cup and rebuts: ‘This is envy’

The Brazilian national team coach gave an exclusive interview to the English newspaper and spoke about the preparation for the second World Cup in charge of the country

The elimination for Belgiumin the quarter-finals of world Cup in 2018is still choking in the throat of Titus. About to play his second World Cup in charge of Brazilian Teamthe technician recalled, in an interview with the English newspaper The Guardianfrom a story that happened right after the fall in the last tournament.

At the time, Brazil was one of the favorites for the title, as usual, but came out in the quarterfinals after a 2-1 defeat to the Belgians. Tite revealed that Mirandaone of the holders of that selection, was the target of a joke when he re-introduced himself to the Inter Milanweeks later.

“An Italian coach made fun of Miranda [depois da eliminação do Brasil na Copa do Mundo de 2018]: ‘How does it feel to be eliminated by Belgium?’. I heard that from Miranda”, revealed Tite, who also told what he said to the defender who currently plays for the Sao Paulo.

“I told him that [esse técnico] would never know the feeling, because he never coached a country like Brazil or even his own national team. this is envy. That’s why he asked Miranda,” said the national team commander.

For Tite, this is proof that the success of the selection around the world is the envy of many people. Brazil is the only country to win five editions of the Cup (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002) and will seek the sixth championship in Qatar.

“Many people are jealous of Brazil, even if they don’t admit it. Maybe it’s the most envied team in the world”said Tite.

At the time, the person in charge of Inter Milan was Luciano Spalletti. However, during the interview, Tite did not mention the name of the person responsible for the joke.