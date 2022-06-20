Trade mission shows Brazil’s respectability and international competitiveness!

From May 18 to June 7, under the coordination of the Special Secretariat for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic (SAE/PR), a group of 31 Brazilian businessmen traveled, on an official business visit, to nine Arab countries and two to the East. European. The delegation also included members of the Brazilian government – Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Economy, Apex-Brasil and Embratur, as well as the Chamber of Deputies.

The following countries are visited on the trip: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Iraq, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar and the Czech Republic.

An important aspect that should be highlighted is that the funding of the Brazilian mission did not compromise public resources, except, the federal government was responsible for the services and assignment of an FAB aircraft, the Embraer KC-390, for the transfers. This aircraft model has already been acquired by three NATO member countries – Netherlands, Hungary and Portugal.

The Brazilian delegation was very well received wherever it went, fulfilling an agenda with government representatives, trade confederations and businessmen from various sectors, which demonstrates the international respect for Brazil. Apparently, Brazil is doing well, thank you!

According to the Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic, Admiral Flávio Augusto Viana Rocha, the Mission reflects the commitment of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, to attracting foreign investment, boosting economic growth and reaffirming Brazil’s leading role in the world market.

Secretary Flávio Augusto Viana Rocha with Abdelmonem Eltarras, Iraqi businessman.

Several market segments were targets of the talks, with emphasis on agribusiness, civil construction, defense products and mining. With the character of prospecting for opportunities and investments in Brazil, the official mission of the federal government brought in its baggage many referrals and commercial agreements, and partnerships for businesses of high interest to the government and Brazilian society.

For Minas Gerais businessman Abraão Veloso, from the mining sector, a member of the Brazilian delegation, one of the main expectations was due to negotiations with Arab businessmen about fertilizers, which could further expand the supply from the Arab countries to Brazil, today around 26% of what we import. This expansion in the supply of fertilizers by the Arab countries could mean a smaller impact of Brazilian dependence on such an important product for our agribusiness. Morocco, which holds the 2nd largest phosphate reserve in the world, was one of the most important visits on the official agenda.

In the foreground, businessman Abraão Veloso at a business meeting in Kuwait.

Brazilian entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Brazilian delegation in Hungarian territory.