Two boat accident victims identified in Capitlio – Gerais

The victims were under the vessel and drowned. (photo: social networks)

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais identified the two victims of the boat accident in Capitlio, in the south of Minas. According to the PC, the victims are Lauro Xavier Berbel Parra, 62 years old, born in Penapolis (SP) and Izamara Pereira Messias, 22 years old, born in Machado (MG).

Izamara worked in a clothing store in Paraguau. The bodies of the victims were examined at the Instituto Medico Legal de Passos.

According to preliminary information released by the Public Association of Municipalities of the Microregion of Mdio Rio Grande (Ameg), a speedboat with 14 passengers on board had mechanical problems and requested support from another vessel to rescue the passengers.

A boat, with ten passengers, went to him and found the launch adrift. At the time of the passengers being transshipped, the boat could not support the weight and capsized. The victims got under the boat and drowned.

The Civil Police of Passos opened a police inquiry to investigate – parallel to the investigation of the Navy – the shipwreck. The investigation will be conducted by the Piumhi police station.

The mayor of Capitlio said in a social network that “the City Hall regrets what happened and sympathizes with the families and friends of the victims.”