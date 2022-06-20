Two new suspected cases of monkeypox are reported in Ceará, says Sesa – Ceará

Two more suspected cases of the disease known as “monkey pox” are under investigation in Ceará, as reported this Monday (20) by the Ceará Health Department (Sesa). With that, the suspected cases of the disease in the state reach four.

The new notifications were from residents of the municipalities of Fortaleza and Caucaia, in the Metropolitan Region. The other suspected cases are from the cities of Cedro and Caridade, in the interior of the state.

Also according to Sesa, the suspected case of the resident of Maracanaú, in Greater Fortaleza, was discarded after laboratory investigation.

The secretariat says that in the four cases that are under investigation, all recommended measures were applied, such as isolation, search for contacts and collection of material for laboratory tests to elucidate the case and for differential diagnosis for other diseases, which are in processing.

What is monkeypox?

The World Health Organization (WHO) explains that the disease received this name because it was identified for the first time in monkey colonies kept for research in 1958. It was only detected in humans in 1970. Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus.

Despite being in the same family as human smallpox, the pathogen that causes monkey disease has a lower risk of complications. According to the WHO, the disease is found in Central and West Africa, where there are tropical forests and animals that can carry the disease.

Occasionally, people with smallpox are identified in other countries after traveling from regions where smallpox is endemic.

What are the symptoms?

According to the WHO, symptoms last between two and four weeks, but disappear on their own without treatment. The guidance is that people with the signs described below seek medical advice and report possible contact with someone infected. See the symptoms:

Fever;

Severe headaches, muscle and/or back pain;

Low energy;

swollen lymph nodes;

Skin rashes or lesions.

The rash usually appears one to three days after the onset of fever. Lesions may be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, and may crust over, dry out, and fall off.

According to the agency, the number of injuries in a person can range from a few to thousands. The rash tends to focus on the face, palms and soles of feet. They can also be found at mouth, genitals and eyes.