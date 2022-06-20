Unbeatable Portugal! Flexible flights to Lisbon from BRL 1,504 with dates until August 2023

Are you looking for good prices airline tickets to Portugal? If you have flexibility in your travel date, flexible flights may be for you. The prices are unbeatable! We found flexible tickets to Lisbon from just R$1,504 round trip, with taxes included.

The lowest values ​​are for departures from São Paulo with dates until August 2023. There are also flexible flights to Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Curitiba, Fortaleza and Recife from R$2,045. Check the rules and purchase links in the post table and enjoy.

Flexible flights to Lisbon

Origin months price from Link Belo Horizonte Sep/22-Aug/23 BRL 2,495 Buy here Brasilia Sep/22-Aug/23 BRL 2,214 Buy here Curitiba Sep/22-Aug/23 BRL 2,436 Buy here Strength Sep/22-Aug/23 BRL 2,055 Buy here Recife Sep/22-Aug/23 BRL 2,322 Buy here Rio de Janeiro Sep/22-Aug/23 BRL 2,045 Buy here Sao Paulo Sep/22-Aug/23 BRL 1,504 Buy here

Stay tuned! Rates are valid for a limited time only.

How do Flexible Flights work?

Flexible Promo flights are a novelty in the Brazilian market created by 123milhas, currently the largest online travel agency in Brazil. In this modality, the traveler saves by buying the round-trip air ticket well in advance, outside of some periods with very high demand, such as some days in December, January, July and on national holidays or festive dates and events.

The trip can be confirmed one day before or after the chosen date, always maintaining the chosen stay (number of days at destination). For example, if you book a one-way ticket on the 10th and return on the 20th, the one-way ticket will preferably be issued on the day you booked, but it can also be confirmed on the 9th and 19th (previous day), or the 11th and 21st (day later). In addition, it is not possible to choose the airline and the time of the flight, which may have a stopover or connection.

Preferably, up to 45 days before the trip, the company will send the flight data. But, in some cases, confirmation can be made exceptionally up to 10 days before the departure date. Cancellation is free within 15 days of purchase. Afterwards, the fine is 20% until the ticket is issued. Once the ticket has been issued, the amount paid will no longer be refunded.

The fares charged on Flexible Promo Flights are real prices that have already been marketed by airlines in recent months. There is nothing magical or outlandish. One of the central points that make this type of product possible is the purchase of the ticket and round trip well in advance and some negotiations made by the company.

An important detail: wait for confirmation of travel dates to book your accommodation or buy tours and tickets. Or book options with free cancellation and change.

How is the luggage on Flexible Flights?

You will be entitled to a carry-on bag weighing up to 10 kg to be accommodated in the plane’s luggage, plus a bag or backpack, as required by law on domestic and international flights. If you wish to purchase checked baggage, you must contact the airline directly to purchase it, after issuing the ticket.

Flexible flights with children

Babies up to 1 year and 11 months: The until the return date of the trip, they do not pay. However, be sure to inform the baby’s data (full name and date of birth) in the “Travel form”.

The Children from 2 years: for children from 2 years old, it is necessary to purchase a flight equal to an adult.

Flexible flights with groups

123miles guarantees the issuance of up to 4 people flying together on the same flights. For groups with 5 or more people, there may be division into different flights, if the company is not able to allocate them all together.

See too: