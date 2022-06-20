Unimed Fama comments on protest against taxing list and default

Unimed Fama released this Monday morning (20) a note in which it provides clarification amidst the criticism surrounding the taxing role of the National Health Agency (ANS) and the alleged default by mothers of patients treated by the health plan, which promise at 9 am an act to demonstrate dissatisfaction. Check the full note:

In response to articles published in the local press, about the Manifestation of Mothers of Atypical Children, scheduled for nine o’clock today, in front of Unimed Fama’s administrative headquarters, we came to provide the necessary clarifications to our beneficiaries and the population in general.





First of all, we register our unrestricted solidarity with all patients with Autism Spectrum Disorders, in addition to those with other developmental disorders and/or anyone with specific needs and all their family members.





We emphasize that Unimed Fama has been working tirelessly in the search for quality service for its beneficiaries, even in the face of the economic crisis that is plaguing the country, as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, which has mainly impacted the health sector.





Unimed Fama has the Center for Rehabilitation and Quality of Life located at Rua Valério Magalhães, nº 915, São Francisco, which in recent years has been offering services of physiotherapy, psychology, speech therapy, nutrition and occupational therapy to patients who have the necessary medical recommendation. and in all age groups.





Considering the needs of the population of Roraima, this Operator in recent months has been concentrating efforts to open its Multidisciplinary Stimulation Center in order to provide an environment dedicated to exclusively child care and to expand its capacity in multidisciplinary treatments.





The inauguration of the new Center is scheduled for August this year, so we emphasize that the decision of the Superior Court of Justice on the exhaustive list stipulated by the ANS will not make it impossible to guarantee assistance to its beneficiaries.





Finally, Unimed Fama reaffirms its commitment to its beneficiaries, as well as to regulatory compliance and faithful compliance with the legal regulations in force in the country, focusing on joint work to promote a better quality of life for all.