University professor criticizes flight attendant without a mask and generates debate on the networks

A Canadian university professor was heavily criticized on social media after exposing an unmasked flight attendant on a flight.





The case took place on flight UA-3737, from Ottawa (Canada) to Chicago, in the US state of Illinois, which was operated by a Bombardier CRJ-200 from Air Wisconsin, a regional company that provides services to United under the United Express brand.

On board the flight was Amir Attaran, Professor at the University of Ottawa. He photographed the flight attendant as she passed safety instructions for takeoff. She wasn’t wearing a mask, and because of that, Attaran got angry and took to his Twitter to complain about the case, citing the Canadian Police, the local Aeronautical Authority and several newspapers.

But that’s not how it’s done

What would have been a passenger complaint turned into something worse. Starting with the fact that, even though Canada requires the use of the mask, by international convention, aircraft are an extension of the territory of the country where they are registered. Therefore, a plane registered in the US follows US laws, which do not require a mask on domestic flights and may not require it on international flights, at the discretion of the company and the destination.

According to United’s own website, it is not so clear whether the use is waived, since it says that “if you are traveling internationally, whether or not to wear a mask depends on the requirements of the destination country”in this case as the destination was the USA, it is understood that it is not mandatory.

Rules dispute aside, the situation spiraled out of control when Amir called for United to be banned from the US and claimed that the “Canada is not the USA, you f**ks”.

Other offenses were directed by the teacher. When questioned ironically by YouTuber Donut Operator, who asked if he was that annoying kid at school, he replied that “Certainly I was, I went to university and I did well. You were that kid behind the McDonald’s checkout, weren’t you?”stating that his university education made him more important than a fast food.

Immediately other people began to criticize the professor for his tone and insults, which were increased, including political accusations, citing a mass suicide by the attitudes of the pandemic in the USA and talking to American companies to stay out of Canada.

In fact, Attaran said he had spoken with the commissioner, who said he had not received clear instructions from United. The same statement would have come from a company ground supervisor at Chicago Airport. The company, in a note on Twitter, stated that it will investigate the case, and the professor again said that this was not enough and renewed his offenses.

Many comments accused the professor of racism for being a black flight attendant, who was exposed in the Internet without your authorization. Already other people began to share the number of the University of Ottawa asking for an action against the professor.

In the end, Attaran stated that "I'm glad I immigrated from California to Canada" and posted a photo of himself on a panel at the World Economic Forum, mocking theories of microchips in coronavirus vaccines. So far, the University of Ottawa has not commented on the case, and the tweet has already had more than 7,000 responses, most with harsh criticism of the professor.




