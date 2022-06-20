US likely to enter recession by year’s end and unemployment will rise, says ex-Fed chief

The need for the Federal Reserve (Fed, the American Central Bank) fight the inflation very high with a very strong cycle of highs of fees should take the USA at a slight recession from the fourth quarter of this year and which should extend until mid-2023, he comments in an exclusive interview with Estadão/Broadcast Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Dreyfus and Mellon. With this decline in the level of activity, he estimates that the Gross Domestic Product of the country is expected to grow around 1.75% in 2022, but will remain stable in 2023. Reinhart believes that the unemployment will rise in this period and I would not be surprised to reach the 6% level.

The economist, who worked for 24 years at the Fed, where he was director of the Division of Monetary Affairs, criticizes the decision of the American Central Bank to have raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point on Wednesday, the 15th, which had not happened since 1994. • Follow the main parts of the interview.

What was your assessment of the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point, without having signaled to the market that it would do so before entering the quiet period of the June meeting?

The 0.75 point rise in interest rates was likely an error within the Federal Reserve Committee, not an error for macroeconomic conditions. The Fed is well behind the curve, started raising rates too late and should have been more aggressive earlier in this process. But as inflation is very high, which has already raised expectations for price indices, the Federal Reserve had to act with force and raised the rate more than the Central Bank of Brazil on the same day. However, the power of monetary policy it is done by the Fed Committee members as they work hard to establish a gradual pace in the withdrawal of accommodative policy and have committed to raising rates by 0.50 percentage point for two meetings. However, on Monday (13), two days before the end of the June meeting, it was expressed (off the record) to a single press: “Never mind, we will increase 0.75 percentage point”. This is problematic. It is a wrong attitude towards the Committee. I bet regional Fed chairs were taken by surprise, as they started the meeting thinking rates would go up 0.50 percentage point, but they knew at the meeting that it would go up 0.75 percentage point. This is disrespectful to Committee members. In addition, the Federal Reserve explicitly advocated in the estimates disclosed in the dot plot and with the adoption of the quiet period not to use secondary forms of communication. However, what happened was the disclosure of what would come to a single reporter (from the Wall Street Journal). All this gradually erodes the credibility of the Federal Reserve chairman for future commitments.

In his assessment, a last-minute decision by the Federal Reserve took place on Wednesday, the 15th, which was basically determined by Jerome Powell. What led Powell to take this position? Would he have panicked at being too far behind the curve in the conduct of monetary policy?

Yup. Powell decided to increase 0.75 percentage point after having announced that it would increase 0.50 percentage point. Before going to 0.75 percentage point, it could have adopted a different stance, by raising interest rates by 0.50 percentage point with the support of everyone in the Committee and achieving the same result before the markets. It could have issued a statement in which it would have highlighted that a higher increase of 0.50 percentage point would be necessary at the next meeting. The press conference should have started yesterday by saying that Fed officials promised to raise rates by 0.50 percentage point in two meetings, which they did, but that they would have to raise them further at the next meeting, which would have had the same impact on financial asset prices.

How will the Fed’s forward guidance be effective from now on?

It will be much more difficult. He (Powell) has made it much more complex for Fed Committee members to agree on a monetary policy decision and will also provoke greater volatility in markets with expectations regarding its conduct. If many people already distrusted the Fed’s decisions before the meeting ended on Wednesday, they now have more reason for this assessment.

With this monetary policy by the Fed, has it become inevitable that the US will enter a recession this year?

Yup. The recession will occur because inflation is a big problem that makes the job of monetary policy extremely complex. It will be necessary to tighten financial conditions in the country to the point of reducing the expansion of demand and creating slack in the economy. Fed leaders will have to accept that this slack will not be created by improving the situation of international production chains. They still have some illusion that they won’t have to admit that a recession will have to be generated, and they expect the unemployment rate to rise by just 0.5 percentage point. The business cycle is not linear. It will be extremely difficult for the Fed to manage its policy without a recession. And if communication is poorly conducted, it gets even more arduous.

Doesn’t the fact that Powell hesitated yesterday when he said that the recession can be avoided show that he himself already admits that it will happen?

He won’t publicly admit that the US is going into recession because he doesn’t want to say something that can be self-fulfilling. I believe that the progression of monetary policy this year will lead you to assume that it will happen, which has already been admitted among the Fed’s own leaders. They just didn’t tell the American public, which is a political calculation. On the other hand, there is incredible pressure from inflation. But if you are not credible in describing the picture of the economy to society, how will people believe your decisions? This is when the Fed chairman talks so much. Paul Volcker just puffed on his cigar and silently made tough decisions to fight inflation.

What will be the trajectory of interest rates in the US until the end of the year and in 2023?

The central bank is expected to raise Fed Funds by 0.75 percentage point twice. It should increase them by another 2 percentage points by the end of the year, which could bring the rate closer to 3.5%, which they believe is close to the neutral rate. But they will still need to rise further, as nominal interest rates at that level will still be negative in real terms. After this cycle of highs, with rising unemployment and lower inflation, some Fed officials will begin to argue that it could be the case to slow the pace of increases or even stop raising them. In 2023, interest rates may increase by another 0.50 percentage point. The Federal Reserve will face a major challenge on how to conduct monetary policy this holiday season and 2023, which will be a test for it. I believe that its leaders will have to face two choices: either they will remain firm in the complete disinflation of the economy or pressures coming from the recession, such as rising unemployment, will lead them to declare early victory and stop interest rates. I think they will go with the second alternative. When they see that inflation has returned to 3% in their projections, they will say that is enough. I believe that bringing inflation to 2% would be politically too costly.

How strong is the recession the US will face in the short term? How will the country grow this year and in 2023?

I believe it will be light, it should start in the last quarter of this year and continue in the first half of 2023. It will not be serious, also because the private sector does not face so many imbalances and will be able to navigate well during this period. In this context, the US GDP is expected to grow by around 1.75% in 2022 and will remain stable next year, as it will be impacted by the recession.

Even with the sharp rise in interest rates this year, the Fed estimates that the unemployment rate will rise little in the medium term, from the current 3.6% to 4.1% in 2024. Do you believe this projection?

There will be a trade-off between the pursuit of price stability and the unemployment rate, which is expected to rise and it would not be surprising if it reaches the 6% level.

The consumer price index reached 8.6% in May. How much will this indicator reach in December and where will it go down at the end of 2023?

I believe the CPI is expected to reach 5.75% by the end of this year and will drop to 4.5% by the end of 2023.