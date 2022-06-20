“VAR of the lambança…”; CBF takes a stand on criticism and sends a message about Rafael Traci in Choque Rei this 2nd

On Monday night (20), at 8 pm (Brasilia time), Palmeiras visit São Paulo, at Estádio do Morumbi, in a game valid for the 13th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. The team led by coach Abel Ferreira is in the lead of BR22, with the same 25 points as the vice-leader Corinthians, and has a 73.3% success rate away from home.

With three wins, one in the classic against Santos, and two draws in the five duels played away from Allianz Parque, Alviverde comes from 11 games without losing in the Brasileirão. The only setback happened at home, against Ceará, in the 1st round of the competition organized by the CBF, 3-2.

Including, the maximum entity of Brazilian football has positioned itself as to Rafael Traci, responsible for the VAR of Internacional x Botafogo, which yielded controversies to be discussed during this week. The FogãoNET portal, for example, highlighted the video referee as “VAR of lambança”.

“The Arbitration Commission announced, this Monday (20), the change in the VAR and AVAR designation of the match between São Paulo and Palmeiras, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão Assaí 2022. The change is due to the previously appointed referees, Rafael Traci and Helton Nunes, are under evaluation of their technical performance. As there is time for a new appointment, the substitute VAR will be Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral and the AVAR will be Vitor Carmona Metestaine”, published the CBF.

The news rocked the sports news this morning, as the refereeing team underwent changes “at 45′ of the second half”. Choque Rei will be Verdão’s third classic from São Paulo on BR22, and, in addition to Peixe, Abel and company easily passed through arch-rivals Corinthians. The match ended 3-0 at Allianz.