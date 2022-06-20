Vasco vs Operário: see how to buy tickets for the game in São Januário | vasco

Vasco opens, at 10 am this Monday, the online sale of tickets for the game against Operário, next Friday, at 19 pm, in São Januário. At first, only supporters will be able to purchase tickets, and the sale to the general public will start on Tuesday. Prices range from R$18 to R$100.

1 of 3 Vasco fans have packed the team’s games in Serie B — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Vasco fans have packed the team’s games in Serie B — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

TICKETS INFO:

From the opening and closing of sales:

Opening of online sales: 20/06 at 10 pm.

Closing of online sales: 24/06 at 15 pm.

GIANT PARTNER buy tickets through sociogigante.com/ingressos from 06/20 according to your plan rating.

GENERAL PUBLIC You can also buy tickets through sociogigante.com/ingressos, but from 06/21, 10 am.

IMPORTANT: Online General Public sales are limited to one ticket per registration.

THE VISITING FANCY You can buy online through the MY TICKET link from 21/06, 10 am, or on the day of the game, 24/06, at the box office 11 in São Januário from 13 pm.

Members who have a current plan card and make the purchase online, all purchased tickets will automatically load on it.

General public and members without a card must exchange the voucher for a physical ticket at one of the withdrawal points.

Social – BRL 100.00

VIP – BRL 80.00

Bleachers – BRL 60.00

Visitor – BRL 60.00

Of the plans and values ​​by sector:

Dynamite Statutory – Check in

Colina Mais bylaws – Check in

Colina Statutory – R$30.00

Statutory Caldeirão Mais – BRL 50.00

Statutory Cauldron – BRL 50.00

Statutory North to South – BRL 50.00

Statutory Black Shirts – R$50.00

Statutory – BRL 50.00

Dynamite Member – Check in

Colina Mais – Check in

Colina – BRL 30.00

Dynamite Statutory – Check in

Colina Mais bylaws – Check in

Colina Statutory – R$24.00

Bylaws Caldeirão Mais – Check in

Statutory Cauldron – BRL 24.00

Statutory North to South – BRL 40.00

Statutory Black Shirts – R$40.00

Statutory – BRL 40.00

Dynamite Member – Check in

Colina Mais – Check in

Colina – BRL 24.00

Caldeirão Mais – Check in

Cauldron – BRL 24.00

North to South – R$40.00

Black Shirts – R$72.00

Dynamite Statutory – Check in

Colina Mais bylaws – Check in

Colina Statutory – R$18.00

Bylaws Caldeirão Mais – Check in

Statutory Cauldron – BRL 18.00

Statutory North to South – BRL 30.00

Statutory Black Shirts – R$30.00

Statutory – BRL 30.00

Dynamite Member – Check in

Colina Mais – Check in

Colina – BRL 18.00

Caldeirão Mais – Check in

Cauldron – BRL 18.00

North to South – BRL 30.00

Black Shirts – BRL 54.0

Opening date and time:

Statutory* and Statutory + ST* – 7 Stars – 06/20 at 10 am

Statutory, Statutory + ST, Dynamite and Colina Mais* – 6 Stars – 06/20 at 12 pm

Colina Mais and Caldeirão Mais* – 5 Stars – 06/20 at 2pm

Caldeirão Mais e Colina* – 4 Stars – 06/20 at 4pm

Colina e Caldeirão* and North to South* – 3 Stars – 06/20 at 18h

Caldeirão, North to South and Shirts Negras* – 2 Stars – 06/20 at 20h

Black Shirts – 1 Star – 6/20 at 10pm

General Public – 06/21 at 11 am

* Non-defaulting members since the beginning of the pandemic (March 2020) have 1 bonus star

Points of sale/pick-up and opening hours:

Mega Store Ticket Office – 11am to 6pm

Ticket office 9 – 11 am to 6 pm

Box Office 11 (FREE BY LAW) – 11 am to 6 pm

Mega Store Ticket Office – 11 am to 7:45 pm

Ticket Office 5 – 11 am to 7:45 pm

Ticket office 9 – 13:00 to 19:45

Box Office 11 (VISITING FANS) – 1pm to 7:45pm

Gigante da Colina Ticket Offices

Calabouço Hill Giant – 11am to 6pm

Colina Giant Nova América Shopping – 11am to 6pm

Top Shopping Hill Giant – 11am to 6pm

Giant of the Hill Via Parque Shopping – 11 am to 6 pm

Gigante da Colina Cariocas Shopping – 11am to 6pm

Jardim Guadalupe Hill Giant – 11am to 6pm

Gigante da Colina Shopping Caxias – 11am to 6pm

Gigante da Colina Grande Rio Shopping – 11am to 6pm

Gigante da Colina Norte Shopping – 11am to 6pm

Méier Hill Giant – 11am to 6pm

Aerotown Hill Giant – 11am to 6pm

Gigante da Colina Recreio Shopping – 11am to 6pm

Tijuca Hill Giant Off Shopping – 11am to 6pm

Nova Friburgo Hill Giant – 11am to 6pm

Gigante da Colina Barra Shopping – 11am to 6pm

Araruama Hill Giant – 11am to 6pm

Giant of São Gonçalo Hill – 11am to 6pm

Hill Giant Park Jacarepaguá – 11am to 6pm

Gigante da Colina Bangu Shopping – 11am to 6pm

Niterói Hill Giant – 11am to 6pm

Copacabana Hill Giant – 11am to 6pm

Giant of Hill Boulevard – 11am to 6pm

To withdraw the ticket, the fan must present the following documents:

Voucher generated at the time of purchase, filled out, printed and signed;

Original document with authenticated photo or xerox;

Half-price voucher (if half-price is purchased).

We also reinforce that only the ticket holder can make the exchange, that is, withdrawal for third parties is not allowed.

The withdrawal of tickets from individuals under 15 years old can only happen when duly accompanied by parents or legal guardians. In addition, those responsible must present a ticket from the same sector as the minors to be able to carry out the withdrawal.

If the member has purchased more than one ticket and does not have a card, the member must withdraw all the tickets contained in the voucher at the same time, it will be mandatory to bring all the documents mentioned above.

Requests for cancellations requested within 7 days of the date of purchase will only be accepted, provided they do not exceed the limit of 24 hours before the date of the event. Therefore, for purchases made close to the date of the event, tickets can only be canceled up to 24 hours before the date of the event.

IMPORTANT: According to the Municipal Decree, it is established that the access and permanence of individuals under 15 years of age in establishments authorized to hold events must take place when duly accompanied by their parents or legal guardians.

Statutory Members who have a captive cabin must purchase tickets directly at the Mega Loja box office, in São Januário, presenting the updated cabin cards and statutory membership card.

Free tickets are valid only for the Grandstand sector.

Children under 12 years of age, adults over 65 years of age and persons with disabilities and their companion are entitled to free access.

The withdrawal of the gratuities provided for by law for this match will begin this Tuesday, 06/21, at the box offices published in this newsletter.

It will be necessary to present the original document with photo or authenticated xerox, in addition, it will be necessary to present the documents that prove the benefit of the gratuity and the tickets issued will be nominal;

Free for PCD: Presenting all the documentation described above – both from the PCD and the companion –, Rio Card that proves the right to the benefit, social card or any other type of card will only be accepted together with the original medical report, printed and valid.

Free for children under 12: Present all the documentation described above and also the document that proves the right to the benefit. In addition, only the legal guardian may withdraw the free ticket from fans under 12 years of age. The legal guardian must also present their ticket (Receipt, voucher or physical ticket) to the Grandstand sector so that the child can be picked up free of charge.

Children up to 2 years old do not need to be free, they must only access the stadium together with their guardian on the day of the match.

Free for people aged 65 and over: Present all the documentation described above and also the document that proves the right to the benefit.

There will be no free pick-up on match day or at the access gates on match day!

Half-price admission is granted to professionals who are effectively working in educational institutions, both state and private, people aged up to 21 years and students of all ages taking a course recognized by the MEC. Young people aged between 15 and 29 who have the Youth ID are also eligible, which must be presented at the time of purchase, accompanied by an original document with photo or certified copy. Only the beneficiary himself can purchase and exchange his half-price ticket, as long as he has proof of this condition and the benefit. The withdrawal of tickets from individuals under 15 years old can only happen when duly accompanied by parents or legal guardians.

Form of access to the stadium: Physical ticket (non-members and members without a membership card), membership card (members, invited members or dependents) and original official document with photo.

Grandstand: Gates 5, 9A, 9B and 9C.

Free: Gate 8.

VIP: Gate 3.

Social: Main Gate and 19.

Visitor: Gate 11.

Entrance to the stadium must respect the access chosen at the time of purchase.

