‘Velório de Simaria’: Simone pays tribute to her sister in a show and becomes a joke on social networks | Pop & Art

After a series of controversies and disagreements in public with her sister, Simaria, from the duo Simone and Simaria, announced last Thursday (16) that she would take a break from her career to take care of her health. Last Saturday (18), Simone continued with the schedule planned for the duo and performed alone in Conceição do Mato Dentro, Minas Gerais.

During the presentation of the song “Amiga”, black and white photos of Simaria were shown on the screen, wrapped in a frame with flowers. It didn’t take long for the tribute to become a joke on the internet. “My God, this party turned into a funeral,” joked one Twitter user. “Stop posting this video, I can’t stand to laugh anymore,” said another.

Simaria announced, last Thursday (16), that he will “walk away from the stage” (see full note below). The singer did not make it clear how long she will be without performing with her sister. “Certainly that we will meet again soon, be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!”

All concerts already scheduled, such as the one held last Saturday (18) in Minas Gerais, will only be performed by Simone Mendes. The country singer’s decision comes after a series of public disagreements with her sister, which led fans to consider the end of the duo.

Before the announcement, fans speculated on social media about a possible separation since an audio leaked with a discussion of the duo during the recording of “Programa do Ratinho”, in early May.

Simaria told Instagram followers that they made up soon after and that it was all a disagreement between the sisters. However, at dawn on Saturday (10), the singer was more than an hour late for the duo’s show in Caruaru (PE), and the presentation was started only by Simone.

Note on Simaria’s departure from the stage