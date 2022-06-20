Verstappen extends lead after triumph in Canada. See standings – Formula 1 News

Max Verstappen’s perfect weekend not only gave him his 26th career victory but also consolidated the reigning world champion into the isolated lead in the Drivers’ Championship after his triumph in Canada.
There are 175 points conquered so far, 46 ahead of the runner-up and his teammate, Sergio Pérez, who abandoned the Canadian GP after nine laps. Charles Leclerc was hampered by a mistake by Ferrari in the pits and could have taken the Mexican’s place, but parked in third place with 126 goals.
In fourth place is George Russell, with one more weekend in the top-5 of the season, with 111 points. In fifth place, Carlos Sainz redeemed himself with second place in Montreal and has 102 goals. Lewis Hamilton, third in this Sunday’s race (19), is sixth with 77. In seventh position, Lando Norris, who did not have a great performance in Canada and was left with 50.
In eighth, Valtteri Bottas, who added two more points in the standings due to the penalty given to Alonso in Montreal, has 46 points with Alfa Romeo. In ninth place, Esteban Ocon, in another great weekend, has 39. Rounding out the top ten, Fernando Alonso, also from Alpine, with 18 points.
Constructors’ World Cup: Alpine overtakes McLaren for fourth place
Red Bull added another 25 points to their record with Max’s victory in Canada and shot up the lead, now with 304. Ferrari did 29 with Sainz’s fastest lap and remains in second place, now 228. Current champion of Constructors, Mercedes scored 27 and rose to 188 goals in the championship.
Here, the fiercest fight of the teams championship, with Alpine touching McLaren once and for all in the fight for fourth position. The British parked with 65 points after the Canadian GP, while the French moved up to 57, just eight behind the papayas. Alfa Romeo is keeping an eye on this bullshit and is in sixth place with 51 goals.
Rounding out the ten teams, we have AlphaTauri (27), Aston Martin (16), Haas (15) and Williams (3), in order. Formula 1 returns in two weeks for the British GP at the Silverstone circuit.
F1 2022, Drivers’ Championship, Classification, Nine Stages:
|POS
|Pilot
|Team
|Spots
|1
|M VERSTAPPEN
|Red Bull Honda
|175
|two
|S PEREZ
|Red Bull Honda
|129
|3
|C LECLERC
|Ferrari
|126
|4
|G RUSSELL
|mercedes
|111
|5
|C SAINZ
|Ferrari
|102
|6
|L HAMILTON
|mercedes
|77
|7
|L NORRIS
|McLaren Mercedes
|50
|8
|V BOOTS
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|46
|9
|AND OCON
|alpine
|39
|10
|F ALONSO
|alpine
|18
|11
|P GASLY
|AlphaTauri Honda
|16
|12
|K MAGNUSEN
|Haas Ferrari
|15
|13
|DRINCIARD
|McLaren Mercedes
|15
|14
|S VETTEL
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|13
|15
|Y TSUNODA
|AlphaTauri Honda
|11
|16
|G ZHOU
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|5
|17
|ALBON
|Williams Mercedes
|3
|18
|L STROL
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|3
|19
|M SCHUMACHER
|Haas Ferrari
|0
|20
|N HULKENBERG
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|0
|21
|N LATIFI
|Williams Mercedes
|0
F1 2022, Constructors’ Championship, Standings, Nine Stages:
|POS
|Team
|Spots
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|304
|two
|Ferrari Scuderia
|228
|3
|Mercedes AMG Motorsport
|188
|4
|McLaren Racing
|65
|5
|Alpine F1 Team
|57
|6
|Alfa Romeo Racing
|51
|7
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|8
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|16
|9
|Haas F1 Team
|15
|10
|Williams Racing
|3
