Verstappen extends lead after triumph in Canada. See standings – Formula 1 News

Max Verstappen shot to the top of the Drivers’ Championship with his sixth victory of the season (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Max Verstappen’s perfect weekend not only gave him his 26th career victory but also consolidated the reigning world champion into the isolated lead in the Drivers’ Championship after his triumph in Canada.

There are 175 points conquered so far, 46 ahead of the runner-up and his teammate, Sergio Pérez, who abandoned the Canadian GP after nine laps. Charles Leclerc was hampered by a mistake by Ferrari in the pits and could have taken the Mexican’s place, but parked in third place with 126 goals.

In fourth place is George Russell, with one more weekend in the top-5 of the season, with 111 points. In fifth place, Carlos Sainz redeemed himself with second place in Montreal and has 102 goals. Lewis Hamilton, third in this Sunday’s race (19), is sixth with 77. In seventh position, Lando Norris, who did not have a great performance in Canada and was left with 50.

Carlos Sainz was second in Canada and has 102 points in the 2022 F1 season (Photo: Ferrari)

In eighth, Valtteri Bottas, who added two more points in the standings due to the penalty given to Alonso in Montreal, has 46 points with Alfa Romeo. In ninth place, Esteban Ocon, in another great weekend, has 39. Rounding out the top ten, Fernando Alonso, also from Alpine, with 18 points.

Constructors’ World Cup: Alpine overtakes McLaren for fourth place

Red Bull added another 25 points to their record with Max’s victory in Canada and shot up the lead, now with 304. Ferrari did 29 with Sainz’s fastest lap and remains in second place, now 228. Current champion of Constructors, Mercedes scored 27 and rose to 188 goals in the championship.

Here, the fiercest fight of the teams championship, with Alpine touching McLaren once and for all in the fight for fourth position. The British parked with 65 points after the Canadian GP, ​​while the French moved up to 57, just eight behind the papayas. Alfa Romeo is keeping an eye on this bullshit and is in sixth place with 51 goals.

Esteban Ocon had another good weekend and helped Alpine climb the Constructors’ table (Photo: Alpine)

Rounding out the ten teams, we have AlphaTauri (27), Aston Martin (16), Haas (15) and Williams (3), in order. Formula 1 returns in two weeks for the British GP at the Silverstone circuit.

F1 2022, Drivers’ Championship, Classification, Nine Stages:

POS Pilot Team Spots 1 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 175 two S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 129 3 C LECLERC Ferrari 126 4 G RUSSELL mercedes 111 5 C SAINZ Ferrari 102 6 L HAMILTON mercedes 77 7 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 50 8 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 46 9 AND OCON alpine 39 10 F ALONSO alpine 18 11 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 16 12 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 15 13 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 15 14 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 13 15 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 11 16 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 5 17 ALBON Williams Mercedes 3 18 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 3 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 0 20 N HULKENBERG Aston Martin Mercedes 0 21 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 0

F1 2022, Constructors’ Championship, Standings, Nine Stages:

POS Team Spots 1 Red Bull Racing 304 two Ferrari Scuderia 228 3 Mercedes AMG Motorsport 188 4 McLaren Racing 65 5 Alpine F1 Team 57 6 Alfa Romeo Racing 51 7 Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 8 Aston Martin F1 Team 16 9 Haas F1 Team 15 10 Williams Racing 3

