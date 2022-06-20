Verstappen wins duel with Sainz in Canada; Hamilton breaks podium fast, in 3rd | formula 1

Even starting from pole position, Max Verstappen sweated through the final laps of the Canadian GP to secure his sixth win of the 2022 F1 season. The Dutchman from RBR got the better of Carlos Sainz this Sunday, expanding his lead in the championship. Third, Lewis Hamilton overcame a bad start to the weekend and ended a seven-race drought away from the podium.

Despite promises, Fernando Alonso did not claim second place on the starting grid and crossed the finish line in seventh. He was surpassed by Charles Leclerc, who made a good recovery, going from 20th to fifth place.

With three stoppages triggered by Sergio Pérez, Mick Schumacher and Yuki Tsunoda, on laps 9, 20 and 45, the leading positions were managed with precise pit stops. Verstappen stopped at the first yellow flag and maintained a calm lead until his second pit stop, on the 43rd turn.

Sainz took the lead – later being overtaken by his rival in his tire change. The Spaniard, who was already reducing the gap to his rival in 3s, glued to the current champion as he exited the safety car in the final turns, but was unable to approach.

Hamilton, who started in fourth place, made the first tire change along with the RBR rival and grabbed the last place on the podium with the fall of Fernando Alonso, keeping pace higher than George Russell and visiting the pits at the right moments.

The seven-time champion ends a seven-race drought away from the podium since the 2022 Bahrain GP. The last time he went so long without finishing a race in the top 3 was in 2013, for eight rounds. The two-time Alpine champion, who started from the front row, remained in the top four throughout his initial stint but plummeted after his first tire change on lap 26.

Leclerc started in 20th after having changed all the components of his power unit, did a good 41-lap stint with the compounds to get into the top 10 and stayed there, despite dropping a few positions in his pit stop. In the end, he won the fight with Alpine’s Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Lance Stroll started in 16th and crossed the finish line in tenth, scoring at home. On the other hand, bad day for McLaren: the British team missed the pit stops of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, who was 36s6 in the pits, and did not score.

The tenth stage of the 2022 Formula 1 season will be the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 3.

Verstappen took his 26th career victory and sixth in the 2022 F1 season. With the triumph, he surpasses Niki Lauda and Jim Clark and becomes the ninth biggest winner in the history of the category.

The Dutchman goes to 175 points and extends his lead over second-place Pérez from 21 to 46 points. The RBR, despite having scored only with the champion, goes to 304 points. She remains in the lead, but with Sainz’s podium, Ferrari discounted the 80 disadvantage by four points, in second place.

Verstappen calmly retained the lead while Alonso, who was falling behind, protected himself from Sainz’s attack. Mangussen sided with Hamilton – the two having already collided at the start in Spain; but despite the attempt, the Dane was unable to pass the rival and still suffered damage to his rear wing.

In sixth, Mick Schumacher was passed by Esteban Ocon and George Russell and dropped to eighth. At the back of the grid, Charles Leclerc gained three positions and was 17th. In the next turn, the leader of the race opened 2s of advantage for Alonso who, on lap 3, was overtaken by his compatriot from Ferrari.

1. Sainz overtakes Alonso on lap 3, on the main straight, and takes second place in the race.

2. As the gap between the top finishers widened, Sergio Pérez retired with a loss of power in the RBR’s engine on lap 9. He stopped the car at turn 13, triggering a yellow flag and the virtual safety car.

3. Verstappen and Hamilton took the opportunity to change tires on the same lap. Both replaced medium tires with hard ones; the Dutchman returned to contention in third and his rival in sixth. Sainz is the new leader of the race.

4. The seven-time champion keeps an eye on recovering the lost positions and passes Ocon on lap 12, taking the Frenchman’s fifth place. Close behind, Leclerc had already gained six positions and appeared in 13th, before passing Lando Norris.

5. Verstappen passes Alonso on lap 15 and takes the race lead, and Hamilton follows in fifth, 2s off Russell. Close behind, Leclerc continues to pressure Bottas for 11th place; in the 19th turn, the two pass Albon; the Finnish and the Monegasque gain one position each, ahead.

6. After being overtaken by Zhou and losing seventh place, Mick Schumacher also stops his troubled car and activates the virtual safety car on lap 20. Russell takes advantage of the yellow flag and goes to the pits, as does Sainz and most of the team. intermediate grid.

With that, Verstappen regains the lead, ahead of Alonso; Ferrari’s Spaniard returned to the track in his original starting position. George comes back behind Hamilton in fifth place. Leclerc appeared in seventh after passing Bottas, still without making his first tire change.

7. On lap 23, Sainz easily overtakes Alonso and regains second place in the race. A spin later, it was Hamilton’s turn to overtake the two-time champion and enter the podium area, with the rear wing open.

8. While Verstappen opened up more than 8s for Sainz, who did a few faster laps on the fresher hard tyres, Alonso finally visited the pits on lap 29 and swapped his medium tyres for the hard tyres. The two-time champion returns to the track in seventh place behind Leclerc, who has yet to stop.

9. Sainz managed to discount at least 3s from the disadvantage to Verstappen in the last ten laps. The reigning F1 champion, with more worn hard compounds, even complained about the lack of grip. On lap 42, the Dutchman from RBR was in the lead, with the Spaniard from Ferrari behind and Hamilton in third.

10. On the 43rd lap, Ferrari finally called Leclerc, in sixth place, to the pits; the Monegasque trades his hard tires for two pairs of medium ones. On the next lap, leader Verstappen visits the pits again to put on fresh hard tires and is overtaken by Hamilton as he exits the pit lane. He comes back in third.

11. On lap 45, Hamilton also stops and changes the hard tires for two new pairs. Russell follows closely behind his Mercedes colleague; with this, the positions return to their original positions, with the seven-time champion in third and his teammate in fourth place.

12. Tsunoda called the third yellow of the race on lap 49, crashing into turn 2 as he left the pit lane after his tire change. This time, safety car on the track; leader Sainz took the opportunity to change the hard tires and dropped to second, with Verstappen taking the lead.

Alonso, who had done 21 laps on the hard tyres, returned to the medium at the pit stop and came in sixth.

13. The safety car left the track on lap 55. Despite the top ten approaching with the safety car, all positions were maintained on the restart, with Verstappen leading the field within 0s1 of Sainz.

14. Leclerc managed to pass Alonso on lap 58 and, two laps later, made the move for fifth place over Ocon. The Monegasque ended up passing straight after the overtake and even lost the newly won position to the Alpine rival, but managed to regain fifth place.