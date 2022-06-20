Vitória x Botafogo-SP: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | brasileirão c series

Vitória and Botafogo-SP face each other this Saturday, at Barradão, in Salvador, for the 11th round of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship. The teams enter the field at 17:00 (Brasília time), and the ge accompany the match in Real time ( click here to follow ).

After rehearsing a start in Serie C with two consecutive triumphs, Vitória entered the low phase again and comes from a defeat and a draw. The last game, against Atlético-CE, left not only a bad image of the team, which had some players fighting against rivals, but also a series of absences due to suspension.

Botafogo-SP is going through a bad moment in the competition. The team has not won in four games and not even the change of coach has changed the scenario. With three matches in charge of Pantera, Paulo Baier has not yet won his first victory. With that, the Tricolor, which came to lead the Series C at the beginning, collapsed in the table and today is the 14th, just one point above the relegation zone.

Vitória – Coach: Fabiano Soares

Fabiano Soares has a series of problems to solve in the lineup. Between problems with injury and suspension, the coach will not have nine players. Ewerton Easter should return to the defense and, in midfield, the tendency is for defender Marco Antônio to be forward, since the defensive midfielders, Léo Gomes and João Pedro, cannot play. In attack, the main novelty is the probable debut of Rodrigão.

A probable victory has : Lucas Arcanjo; Iury, Danilo Cardoso, Ewerton Easter and Sánchez; Marco Antônio, Dionisio and Gabriel Santiago; Rafinha, Roberto and Rodrigão.

Who is out: Léo Gomes, João Pedro, Mateus Moraes, Alemão and Eduardo (suspension); Gustavo Blanco, Alan Santos and Guilherme Lazaroni (transition); Vincent and Dalton (injury).

hanging: Dinei, Dionisio and Sanchez.

Botafogo-SP – Coach: Paulo Baier

Tricolor de Ribeirão Preto will have four absences, two of which were holders in the defeat at home to Aparecidense, in the last round. Midfielder John Everson and forward Kadu Barone leave the team injured. The likely replacements could be Tárik, at the head of the area, and Bruno Michel, in the attack. The player returns after serving suspension. In defense, it is possible that Diego Guerra, who was also suspended, will return to Gustavo Henrique’s spot and form a team with Marcel.

Probable time: Deivity; Vidal, Marcel, Diego Guerra and Jean Victor; Tárik, Fillipe Soutto and Xuxa (Thiaguinho); Bruno Michel, João Diogo and Tiago Reis.

Who is out: John Everson and Kadu Barone (injured), Marlon (suspended) and Mantuan (transition)

hanging: Marlon, Matheus Carvalho, Jean Victor, Lucas Delgado and Diego Guerra.

