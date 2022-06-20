Vtor Pereira praises the performance of Corinthians, but cites lack of presence in the area in his team

Hours after Corinthians won 1-0 over Goiás for the Brazilian Championship, coach Vítor Pereira gave a press conference in the auditorium of Neo Química Arena. The coach analyzed the collective performance of his team and linked the meager score to the lack of power to define the plays.

“We played a quality first half, almost always installed in the offensive field, with good dynamics, but we lacked that arrival in the area with more presence. Then only 1 to 0 because we lack presence at this moment“, said the coach.

Still on the lack of objectivity in the attack, Vítor Pereira was asked if the delay to finish the plays would be linked to an orientation of the coach. In response, the Portuguese treated the topic with good humor and returned to talk about the lack of a reference piece for the attack.

“What I ask is for them to score (laughs). To finish in any way, but to score. Not crossing balls in the air, it has to be fast crossings, fast balls to attack and anticipate, backwards. But what is certain is that we end up lacking a presence that we already had a lot in the area. In the first half, sometimes the cross came out and we were all out of the area, waiting I don’t know what. It’s an aspect that we have to correct, but also the result of the characteristics of the players we have at our disposal.“, said the Portuguese.

In the absence of Júnior Moraes, who is treating an allergic reaction, the reference for the Corinthians attack was Róger Guedes. The player had his performance commented on by Vítor Pereira, who also explained the oscillation between the two halves of the same match.

“Róger is not a 9, to be connected in the game he has to lose position, appear in the aisles, leave. It’s not that 9 of pivoting and appearing in the area. But what is factual is that the first time is good and, in the second, because the solutions are few. From the moment we were putting pressure on the opponent, they didn’t arrive, but when we lost capacity they pressured”, pointed out Vítor Pereira.

“The men in front were losing some energy. We are replacing the loss of capacity, the second goal did not appear, we ended up retreating in the field in the final stretch and closed the game with the image that the opponent created something. I don’t think, in the first half we should have scored two or three goals, in the second we didn’t manage to create as much.” finished.

See more at: Vtor Pereira and Corinthians x Gois.