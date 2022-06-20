Vtor Pereira reaches ten games at Neo Qumica Arena; Portuguese has the second highest use

Corinthians’ victory, 1-0, against Goiás, for the Brasileirão, last Sunday was important for coach Vítor Pereira. The commander has reached his tenth game in Neo Química Arena.

Corinthians by Vítor Pereira, inside the Neo Química Arena, faced: Ponte Preta, Guarani, Deportivo Cali, Avaí, Fortaleza, Portuguesa, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, América-MG, Juventude and Goiás. Against these teams, 24 points were won in total.

Since his arrival, the coach has played Paulistão, Libertadores, Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil games at the alvinegro stadium. In the ten opportunities he had to play at home, Vítor Pereira was never defeated. There are seven wins and three defeats, with 18 goals in favor and three against. The utilization is 80% – see ranking below.

The coach, it is worth remembering, was off the bench on two occasions: against Boca Juniors and against Always Ready, in Libertadores. In the first, Vítor Pereira had Covid-19; in the second, the coach served suspension. On both occasions, assistant Filipe Almeida assumed the role.

Vítor Pereira’s numbers only leave him behind one coach: Tite. The former coach of Timão, now in the Brazilian National Team, was even present at the Neo Química Arena this Sunday. In Itaquera, Tite, has 53 games, with 41 victories, nine draws and three defeats, with 113 goals scored and 28 conceded. The use of the former teacher is 83.02%.

In addition to Tite and Vítor Pereira, ten other coaches have also had the opportunity to defend Corinthians inside the Neo Química Arena. They are: Mano Menezes, Cristóvão Borges, Oswaldo de Oliveira, Fábio Carille, Osmar Loss, Dyego Coelho, Jair Ventura, Tiago Nunes, Vagner Mancini and Sylvinho.

In time: Vítor Pereira will have two important games in Itaquera this week. The coach faces Santos on two occasions. The first classic is this Wednesday, at 21:30, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The second takes place on Saturday, at 7 pm, for the Brasileirão.

Use of Corinthians coaches at Neo Química Arena

Tite (53) – 83.01%

Vítor Pereira (10) – 80%

Mano Menezes (18) – 75.92%

Cristóvão Borges (7) – 66.66%

Oswaldo de Oliveira (4) – 66.66%

Fábio Carille (84) – 66.66%

Osmar Loss (14) – 61.90%

Dyego Coelho (7) – 57.14%

Jair Ventura (9) – 55.55%

Tiago Nunes (12) – 55.55%

Vagner Mancini (22) – 54.54%

Sylvinho (22) – 54.54%

