Vtor Pereira shows dissatisfaction with the lack of options and demands the board of Corinthians

Vítor Pereira is dissatisfied with the scarcity of options on the bench to assemble his team and/or make punctual changes during games. The coach expects reinforcements at the opening of the transfer window, on July 18. And, of course, that no one leaves.

The annoyance of the Corinthians coach was expressed even with the triumph over Goiás, this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena. Despite the conquest of the three points and the vice-leadership, the Portuguese complained about the reduced squad.

“The calendar is what it is, I can’t change it. To have a competitive team in every game, I would need to have a much more extensive squad, with players who could provide a physical response in every game”, he said.

Even without naming names, Vítor Pereira compared what he lives in Parque São Jorge with the situation of other coaches in the Brazilian Serie A. Palmeiras, for example, brought forward José Manuel López (from Lanús, for R$50 million) and Miguel Merentiel (from Defensa y Justicia, for R$7.4 million). Flamengo spent more than R$ 60 million with Everton Cebolinha.

“I look at other teams and the weapons are incomparable. We cannot compare ourselves with those who have much more solutions than we do”, he recalled.

Against Goiás, the Corinthians coach did not have eight players – João Victor, Mosquito, Bruno Melo, Maycon, Paulinho, Júnior Moraes, Willian and Roni. Of the 12 players on the bench, nine were from the base. Some of them with little trajectory in the main cast, like Wesley, Giovane and Felipe Augusto.

“I’ve done what I can, the club has done what it can, we have to be aware, we can’t demand when reality is staring us in the face. For example, today I wanted to play a left winger, I don’t have a left winger, so why do I put Piton? Because there’s no one else. I can’t be blablabla, this is the reality”, ended the outburst.

This Wednesday, against Santos, for the Copa do Brasil, Willian and Roni should return. The other players have less chances. To make matters worse, the coach could lose Gil, who felt a muscle problem in the back of his left thigh. Saturday, against the same opponent, but for the Brasileirão, Guedes is suspended.

