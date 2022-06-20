Want to be an amateur astronomer? Learn to see the sky with professionals

This week, observers on duty witnessed the Strawberry Supermoon — a celestial event in which the Moon, in its full phase, appears even bigger and brighter.

Some people were surprised by the absence of the reddish tone, but the “Strawberry” has nothing to do with the color. The phenomenon was so named by the Native Americans who called the June full moon, because that is the month when the fruit ripens in the Northern Hemisphere.

Check out some images from around the world:

The next Supermoon — that of the Deer — takes place next month, on July 13, and will be the last of the year. Astronomy events like this can be beautiful, exciting and not as difficult to follow as they may seem.

For you to get ready to look at the skies a little closer, tilt separated tips to observe the skies and see beyond the stars.

Dark sky

The best time to observe the sky is when it is dark and cloudless.

“The big problem with big cities is that there is light pollution. The first thing I say is that when you are in a dark place, stop and look up, you can see much more”, explains Thiago Signorini Goncalves, professor at the Observatory do Valongo (UFRJ) and columnist for Tilt.

apps

If you are an iPhone or iPad user, Apple makes the Star Walk app available. Just point the device at the sky for details like star names and directions.

Google Sky is an online service that allows a visualization of space. It is similar to Maps, but instead of navigating by countries and continents, the user can observe the galaxies. The program uses images from space observatories around the world.

binoculars

To get a better view of the sky you don’t always need a telescope, binoculars can make some star clusters perfectly visible.

Experienced astronomers often recommend binoculars to anyone new to astronomy. They are cheaper and easier to use than telescopes. Observing the Milky Way with binoculars is an indescribable sensation. Prefer models with low magnification (from 7 to 10 times)

Gustavo Rojas, astronomer at the Federal University of São Carlos

Image: Getty Images

Telescope

If you’re willing to invest a little more, experts say that a simple scope with a 60mm objective lens can be found from R$500.

“I don’t say to buy a telescope right away, because it is expensive and the person may not use it as much. There are a lot of low quality telescopes with bad optics, that the image would not be as good. A 25 to 50 times magnification is enough to see a lot”, explains Signorini.

What to look at?

For those who are starting to observe the sky and still don’t know where to point the lens, the easiest target to see is the Moon.

The best time to see the Moon is when it is waxing or waning. When it’s full you can’t see the details because the light gets in the way

Thiago Signorini Goncalves, professor at the Valongo Observatory

Perseid meteor shower Image: Playback/Kenneth Brandon

How to find a shooting star?

The so-called shooting stars are actually meteors and can be observed at dawn in a dark place.

“The best times are during meteor showers, when there is much greater activity of this type of phenomenon”, explains Rojas.

Do not give up!

The main tip of astronomers is to be patient.

“It is necessary to invest time and face freezing nights to delve into the secrets of the Universe. Take advantage of the resources that the internet offers, such as applications, websites and forums, and share your experiences with other enthusiasts”, says Rojas.

Another way to look at the sky and better understand what happens in the universe is to look for observatories open to the public and participate in observations with astronomers.